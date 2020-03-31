SECTIONS
Commentary
Trump's FDA Okays Malaria Drugs To Treat COVID-19 as Media Tries To Limit Their Use

Stock image of bottles of hydroxychloroquine pills, considered a potential cure for the COVID-19 novel coronavirusDavid Shao / ShutterstockStock image of bottles of hydroxychloroquine pills, considered a potential cure for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (David Shao / Shutterstock)

By Stephen Kokx
Published March 31, 2020 at 1:59pm
When COVID-19 first began to spread, governments across the world didn’t have much of a clue as to what the best treatment would be.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, along with his colleague Laura Ingraham, were some of the first media personalities in the U.S. to bring on guests claiming that the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were helping people infected with the virus.

President Donald Trump, an avid Fox viewer, must have been watching.

During a news conference at the White House last week, Trump touted the drug combination as a possible cure despite Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying there was only “anecdotal” evidence to suggest that they are.

After the president endorsed the drugs, the anti-Trump corporate media instantly leapt into action to discredit him.

CNN ran an “analysis” piece with the headline “Trump peddles unsubstantiated hope in dark times.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander asked Trump whether he was giving “false hope” to people infected with COVID-19 by expressing his support for hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Do you think the establishment media would rather attack Trump than help save lives?

The New Yorker ran two articles accusing the president of pushing bogus science.

One article was titled, “Trump’s Dangerous Messaging About a Possible Coronavirus Treatment.” The other, “The Meaning of Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Quackery.”

Meanwhile, Twitter took down a Rudy Giuliani tweet that said hydroxychloroquine was a possible way to treat the virus.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it has accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate from a pair of pharmaceutical companies in order to treat patients hospitalized by COVID-19.

The HHS statement explained that the Food and Drug Administration had issued an “emergency use authorization” so the drugs can be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with coronavirus when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.

This is a game changer in the fight against COVID-19, as there is mounting first-hand proof the drug is indeed an effective way to cure those who are suffering from the virus.

One such case is a Michigan man who said hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin cured him from his symptoms. Laura Cox, the chairwomen of the Michigan Republican Party, shared his story on Twitter.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already requested access to the HHS stockpile so other COVID-19 patients in her state can be prescribed them.

Margaret Novins, a woman in her 50s from New Jersey, also improved after taking hydroxychloroquine. Her story was covered in Forbes.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of New York allegedly has a 100 percent cure rate with the drugs.

But the Trump Derangement Syndrome-infected media continues to push back.

The Guardian published an article with the headline “Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19. Don’t believe the hype.”

Politico took a swipe at Ingraham.

CNN again emphasized that there is “little scientific evidence” behind the claim that these drugs are effective in treating coronavirus.

It seems as though the corporate media would rather people die than give Trump an ounce of credit for pushing hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a possible cure to the COVID-19 virus.

Carlson said it best when in a monologue last week he explained that the real reason the media is taking such a negative approach to the possible cure is quite simple — the president supports it.

“At the very least we should all be following developments in hydroxychloroquine’s use with interest and measured hope. Why wouldn’t we be?” he asked.

“Well,” he continued, “here’s why: Donald Trump is for it.”

“Several days ago, the president expressed confidence in hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the epidemic. That was it for the media. If Trump is for it, they’re against it, even if it might save American lives. What reactive children they are. And they immediately began a sustained push to discredit the drug long before the clinical results were in.”

It sure seems Tucker is going to have the last laugh on this one.

Stephen Kokx
Contributor, Commentary
Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews.com, one of North America’s most-read pro-life, pro-family websites. A former community college instructor, he has previously worked for the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago.
