Former President Donald Trump promised voters that he would restore America in the “greatest comeback in history” during an event in Iowa Saturday.

Trump was attending the “Commit to Caucus Event” in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at a local community college, where he spoke to hundreds of voters in the key primary state.

The former president said that it was time the fix the economy, close the southern border, crack down on Iran and China and keep gender ideology out of schools, which he described as the “greatest comeback for a country” in history.

“It’s going to be the greatest comeback in history — I’m not talking about comeback politically because I don’t care about that — it will be the greatest comeback for a country.”

Trump further described it as a “righteous crusade” that would “liberate” the American people from “Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration.” The statements were met with thunderous applause and cheering from the audience.

Trump took aim at Biden on several occasions during the event, asking Iowa farmers if they thought the Biden administration was going to give them $28 billion in aid as Trump did during his term.

He also claimed that he would get rid of Biden’s executive order regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence and said he would “ban the use of AI to censor the speech of American citizens.”

Trump addressed foreign policy issues in Ukraine, China, Iran and Israel, saying about the latter two, that the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel “would never have happened” under his administration because Iran was “broke” and would have remained so if Biden hadn’t been elected.

He went on to criticize the continued funding of Iran by the sitting president and argued that his administration’s sanctions prevented Iran from having the “money to fund Hamas and Hezbollah.”

Trump also targeted rivals Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, making jokes about DeSantis wanting to change the pronunciation of his name and calling Haley “bird brain.” He also went after Haley for running against him and not being “loyal.”

“They told me no one cares about loyalty but I said I think people do care about loyalty,” Trump told Iowa voters.

Voters who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation before the speech said that Trump was the only real option for the GOP nominee due to his previous experience as president and his track record of getting things done.

Several dismissed Republican Gov. Kim Reynold’s and religious leader Bob Vander Plaats’s endorsement of DeSantis, saying that it will make little difference in the long run because Iowa voters, especially religious voters, are behind Trump.

The former president touched on education during his speech as well, saying that he would ban critical race theory and gender ideology from schools as well as bar males from competing in women’s sports.

“We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never, ever, back down,” Trump said to conclude his speech.

