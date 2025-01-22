As the Trump administration works at breakneck speed to transform America, President Donald Trump will take a few minutes Wednesday to talk with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The 9 p.m. ET interview from the Oval Office will be Trump’s first since his inauguration Monday, according to Fox News. On Monday, Trump held a free-wheeling news conference while signing executive orders.

On Wednesday, the Trump White House announced that Trump “signed an historic Executive Order that protects the civil rights of all Americans and expands individual opportunity by terminating radical DEI preferencing in federal contracting and directing federal agencies to relentlessly combat private sector discrimination.”

Trump orders all federal DEI employees to be placed on leave by 5:00PM Wednesday, and all DEI offices to be shutdown. The woke nonsense is being shutdown right out of the gate. The days of pronouns and 87 genders are over. Sanity and merit is now the law of the land.🔥 pic.twitter.com/eb89PZJVsv — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 22, 2025

The executive order “terminates ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) discrimination in the federal workforce, and in federal contracting and spending.”

“Individual dignity, hard work, and excellence are fundamental to American greatness. This Executive Order reaffirms these values by ending the Biden-Harris Administration’s anti-constitutional and deeply demeaning ‘equity’ mandates, terminating DEI, and protecting civil rights,” the order said, noting that contractors will no longer have to pledge to meet government hiring quotas.

Breaking: Tom Homan, President Trump’s Border Czar, has confirmed the initiation of immigration raids targeting undocumented workers across the US. These enforcement actions underscore the administration’s commitment to stringent immigration control. pic.twitter.com/cigah3Vzb6 — Alina Zofia (@AlinaZofia89) January 21, 2025

Will you watch this interview? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 80% (8 Votes) No: 20% (2 Votes)

Trump, who campaigned on tough immigration enforcement, has already begun trying to get tough with local officials who frustrate efforts to enforce immigration laws, according to NBC.

The network said Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has sent a memo to agencies under the Justice Department umbrella to “review their files for identifying information and/or biometric data relating to non-citizens located illegally in the United States.”

“The Department of Justice will take all steps necessary to protect the public and secure the American border by removing illegal aliens from the country and prosecuting illegal aliens for crimes committed within U.S. jurisdiction,” the memo said.

The memo orders the Justice Department’s Civil Division to identify local or state laws and policies that hinder collaboration with immigration authorities and “take legal action to challenge such laws.”

Trump has said he will slap tariffs on multiple American trading partners, including China.

10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today #10 – Epic Fail: CBS Reporter Fails Miserably Trying to Get Chase Bank CEO to Smear Trump First, Lesley Stahl attempted to get Jamie Dimon to agree that Trump’s tariffs are “bad for the economy,” but to her shock, Dimon dropped a… pic.twitter.com/loDeTsTff1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 13, 2025

The policy was defended Wednesday by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, according to CNBC.

“If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it,” Dimon said while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. “National security trumps a little bit more inflation.”

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the tariffs could be good for the American economy.

“I think it turns into a rebalancing of certain trade agreements over time. I think that rebalancing can be constructive for U.S. growth if it’s handled right,” Solomon said. “The question is, how quickly, how thoughtfully. Some of this is negotiating tactics for things other than simply trade.”

“Used appropriately, it can be constructive,” he said. “This is going to unfold over the course of the year, and we have to watch it closely.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.