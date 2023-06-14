Share
Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Trump's First Stop After Leaving Miami Courthouse Isn't Mar-a-Lago: 'Absolutely BRILLIANT'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 13, 2023 at 5:15pm
Former President Donald Trump chose not to immediately return to his Mar-a-Lago estate following his arraignment at the Miami federal courthouse Tuesday, but hit a favorite spot in the city instead.

There are numerous social media posts of the 45th president stopping at Versailles Cuban Bakery, where he received an outpouring of support.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling tweeted, “Absolutely BRILLIANT call to stop at Cafe Versailles. An awesome Cuban bakery in Miami. Calle Ocho.”

While there, Trump got serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Trump turns 77 on Wednesday, which also happens to be “Flag Day,” and the 248th birthday of the U.S. Army.

Trump responded by saying, “What a great group of people,” and said he would pay for everyone’s food in the cafe.

“Food for everyone,” Trump told the restaurant’s owner.

A small group gathered and prayed with the former president.

Florida GOP Congressman Byron Donalds tweeted, “The power of PRAYER. May God bless and keep President Trump and his family.”

All the positivity was just too much for CNN host Jake Tapper, who directed his control room to not show any more footage from the bakery.

“I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already,” Tapper said.

Apparently the juxtaposition of CNN pushing the narrative, “Trump’s a very bad guy, maybe even a criminal” didn’t work well with all the smiling, happy people around him.

Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded to the scene, “Incredible. This is why nobody in the Republican field can beat him. Maybe that will change, but doubtful.”

Americans — people in general — like to see their leaders display grace under pressure.

It is reminiscent, in a way, of Ronald Reagan’s response after he was shot in 1981.

He quipped to the medical staff at George Washington University Hospital about to operate on him, “Please tell me you’re all Republicans.”

The people loved it!

Reagan’s approval rating rocketed up to 73 percent in a Washington Post/ABC News poll.

Obviously, what Trump experienced Tuesday was not as consequential or pressure-filled as the attempt on Reagan’s life, but the Biden administration is trying to kill the Republican’s political life.

In fact, the Justice Department has charged Trump with enough alleged crimes to keep him in jail for the rest of his days on this earth, over alleged document-handling offenses.

Ridiculous!

Trump displayed leadership today and he has rightly earned plaudits.

Conversation