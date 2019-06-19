SECTIONS
Trump’s Fourth of July Plans Include Air Force One Flyover – Report

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published June 19, 2019 at 6:06am
President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration will include Air Force One flying over the National Mall, according to a report.

The Fourth of July celebratory events, dubbed “A Salute To America” by the president, are intended to replicate France’s Bastille Day celebration that Trump witnessed in 2017, sources told The Washington Post.

The sources said the president wants to throw an elaborately patriotic celebratory event in the style of Bastille Day.

Trump would not be aboard Air Force One when the jet flies over the National Mall, the sources said.

Trump announced in February that this year’s Fourth of July celebration would be “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America‘ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial,” the president tweeted. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

Trump recently canceled an expensive military parade planned for Veterans Day — an event that he became interested in after witnessing a similar parade during a visit to France.

The president also mentioned his Fourth of July celebration Tuesday at a rally in Orlando.

“By the way, on July 4 in Washington, D.C., come on down! We’re going to have a big day,” Trump told the crowd, according to The Post.

“We’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people.”

Not everyone is thrilled about the celebratory plans, however.

Democrat Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland wrote a letter to Trump on Tuesday voicing concerns over the cost of the celebration and asking for details on where the funds would come from, according to The Post.

