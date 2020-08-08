SECTIONS
Trump's Generosity: Donated $1 Million to Hurricane Victims Early in His Presidency

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump serve food to Hurricane Harvey victims at the NRG Center in Houston on Sept. 2, 2017.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump serve food to Hurricane Harvey victims at the NRG Center in Houston on Sept. 2, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 8, 2020 at 8:45am
President Donald Trump’s decision to donate his salary to support causes within the federal government has been admirable, but also noteworthy is that just months after taking office, he donated $1 million of his own money to support hurricane victims.

It happened in August 2017 after Hurricane Harvey ravaged southeast Texas and Louisiana.

The total damage done by the storm was $125 billion, second only to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Trump jumped into his new job as commander in chief and made multiple visits to the storm-damaged region.

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also confirmed at the time that the president cut checks to 12 organizations helping in the recovery effort, totaling $1 million, according to The Hill.

The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army each received $300,000.

Additionally, Trump donated $100,000 to both Samaritan’s Purse and Reach Out America.

In an update issued in August 2019, two years after the storm, the Red Cross reported it had disbursed $400 in immediate assistance payments to more than 575,000 households.

Over a five-month period following Harvey, it issued more than $230 million in relief money to victims.

Additionally, the Red Cross provided over 414,000 overnight shelter stays and 4.5 million meals and snacks.

In an email to The Western Journal, the nonprofit expressed gratitude to “all of our donors who support our life-saving work.”

Similarly, Samaritan’s Purse deployed “its entire fleet of Disaster Relief Units to five response locations to help Texas families recover from the storm,” the Christian charity said in an email to The Western Journal.

Further, it mobilized 11,000 volunteers “to help some 3,000 families with emergency repairs, debris removal, and mud-outs of homes with severe flood damage.”

Samaritan’s Purse has remained engaged in Texas in the years since the storm, “helping more than 1,150 families get back into their homes through rebuild and repair programs as well as a manufactured home replacement program.”

Trump was of course one of many who donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Some other well-known donors included NFL Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who helped raise over $40 million; Houston native billionaire Michael Dell and his wife Susan, who pledged $36 million through their charity to the Rebuild Texas Fund; and actress Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million personally to the Red Cross.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







