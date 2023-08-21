Trump's Georgia Indictment Includes Ex-Kanye West Staffer as Co-Defendant

A former publicist for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and R. Kelly is among the 18 people indicted along with former President Donald Trump over their efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trevian Kutti was charged with conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, influencing a witness and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The indictment said she went from Chicago to Georgia to commit “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Kutti is accused of having tried to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman to report that fraud took place, according to Breitbart.

A 2021 statement from West said that “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises” during the post-2020 election period.

AND Trevian Kutti, Kanye West’s former publicist tied to intimidation of election workers Sis really? pic.twitter.com/i7qKymAGTc — Black Mommy Activist, PhD🎙 (@kayewhitehead) August 15, 2023

According to CBS, Kutti is shown with Freeman on a police officer’s bodycam footage.

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti said on the video, CBS reported.

Kutti and Freeman spoke at the Cobb County Police Department’s offices.

Trevian Kutti, former publicist for Kanye West, was indicted today for her role in pressuring Fullton County election worker Ruby Freeman, as shown here in this video.pic.twitter.com/SMGUHKmxaU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 15, 2023

“We have 48 hours in which to move you. I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and (inaudible) the freedom of one or more of your family members,” Kutti said in the bodycam footage.

Former federal prosecutor Steven Block said deals will soon be made with defendants such as Kutti.

“There are going to start to be people that are flippers or cooperators, who are going start to strike deals with the government. And I think when you get further down that list of 19 towards the bottom, where Miss Kutti is one, those are the people who oftentimes do decide to cooperate,” he said.

“The government, to bring a racketeering case, they don’t need to prove that each of these 19 defendants was in communication with each other. That’s not required,” Block said.

Kutti said that she is “appalled at these accusations” and that she is “simply being a crisis manager,” according to WBEZ-FM.

“Working with Ye and Mr. Kelly truly made me understand the amount of false accusations that can be given to strong people such as Trump,” she said.

“I am no politician and have no interest in being one. I would like to quote Ye, one of my favorite people I have worked with: ‘The media is trying to crucify me like I’m Christ,’” she said in her statement.

