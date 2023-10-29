Two golf courses in Scotland owned by the Trump Organization have recently been honored.

Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen was named 2023’s Best Golf Course in Scotland 2023, according to the website bunkered.

Trump Turnberry in Ayr won the award for the World’s Best Halfway House.

Nominations had come from around the world. The awards were presented in a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International Scotland, said the organization was “immensely proud to receive the coveted award for Best Golf Course in Scotland.”

“To achieve this level of recognition for our majestic modern links, which lies in the home of golf and is up against many of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world, is testament to the amazing team at Trump and the most spectacular dunes in the world,” she said.

She said that the current year has been a busy time at the venue.

“We broke ground on another world-class championship links among the Great Dunes of Scotland and hosted the Legends Tour, PGA Seniors Championship — the world’s oldest seniors’ tournament, this year,” she said.

The Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayr World Golf Award won the halfway house award for its fourth straight year.

“We are also thrilled to collect the award for World’s Best Halfway House on behalf of Trump Turnberry,” she said.

“There are few more recognizable and historical landmarks in golf than the Turnberry Lighthouse — and winning this award further highlights its standing at the heart of one of the world’s truly great golf courses,” she said.

Trump Turnberry General Manager Ralph Porciani said the course protects the past as it embraces the present.

“Preserving and respecting our history is vital in everything we do here at Trump Turnberry, and we always want to find new ways to create experiences for our guests that pay homage to our heritage,” he said.

“That’s why the decision was taken to create the halfway house in 2016, allowing golfers to enjoy this one-of-a-kind Scottish landmark, and we are delighted to see it named the world’s best for the fourth year in a row.”

According to the Press and Journal, Trump International Golf Links opened in 2012. This year, it hosted the Legends Tour flagship event.

Trump International Scotland will be the host for the event until 2026.

Trump’s courses did not win the top prize, however. The ward for the world’s best golf venue went to Costa Navarino in Greece, according to Golfshake.

