Commentary
Trump's Gracious Tweet for Elijah Cummings Draws Huge Hate from 'Tolerant' Leftists

By C. Douglas Golden
Published October 18, 2019 at 7:38am
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death on Thursday was tragic. Cummings, the head of the powerful House Oversight Committee, was just 68 when he passed away.

Sadly, Cummings’ passing proved one of the most unfortunate axioms of our political age: If you’re a politician, your death won’t be about your accomplishments but how you reflected on President Donald Trump.

John McCain was remembered as a GOP maverick who stood up to the president and represented a bygone GOP that America could feel good about — even though the press attacked him in the same language that they use on Donald Trump when McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

George H.W. Bush was a noble, civil patrician who represented a bygone GOP that America could feel good about — again, even though they savaged him with the same labels they used on President Trump.

Ross Perot, meanwhile, was remembered as a kind of proto-Trump due to his 1992 populist third-party run at the presidency, something that savaged a bygone GOP that America … you get the idea.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

Fitting Cummings’ death into this mold wasn’t terribly difficult given the fact that he was one of the president’s biggest critics on Capitol Hill. However, it needn’t have dominated his obituary; Cummings was a decorated politician who had served in the lower house for well over 20 years. Instead, practically the only thing that got focused on was the fact that he didn’t like Donald Trump.

“If you don’t know the answer to that, you’re in the wrong biz. The story speaks for itself,” Matt Dornic, CNN‘s vice president of communications, told The Daily Caller when they had asked about Trump’s prominence in their Cummings obituary.

Do you think Donald Trump’s response to Cumming’s death was appropriate?

It wasn’t just major news organizations, either. When President Trump offered his condolences to Cummings on Twitter, you could have decided that was either a) not the time to let the president know how much you hated him or b) the perfect time to let the president know how much you hated him.

Guess which option seemed to be the most popular?

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings,” the president tweeted. “I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

And here were the responses:

RELATED: Here's the Full Letter Trump Had Sent to Congress About Refusing To Cooperate, and It's a Doozy

To be fair, nobody usually posts on Twitter to say, “Hey, you know, I don’t agree with the president but that wasn’t a bad message of condolences.” However, there you have it. This is “tolerance,” apparently.

The fact that Trump and Cummings had a back-and-forth during Cummings’ lifetime is meaningless. Trump has a back-and-forth with almost every politician on the left. That wasn’t the important thing on Thursday. Cummings’ death was.

Trump realized this much and wrote a fairly heartfelt tweet. He didn’t insert himself into any of this. Everyone else did — and decided to take Cummings’ life and accomplishments out of it.

And yet, apparently, he’s the bad guy. Again, no death of a politician can be examined without asking how it relates to Trump. That’s one of the saddest consequences of our current political climate; the media and the left feel the need to relate everything back to how awful they think Donald Trump is.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
