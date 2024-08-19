Well, you certainly can’t spell “Trump” without “The U.”

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, took to Instagram to announce that she has chosen her future institute of higher learning — and she had a special shoutout for “Grandpa.”

Ms. Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his first wife, took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has committed to the University of Miami (colloquially referred to as “The U”.)

Alongside a grateful caption, the post included a number of images of Kai Trump alongside family, most of whom are throwing up “The U” handsign.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami,” Trump posted. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey.

“I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.

“I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity.

“I am [super] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

(Canes is shorthand for “Hurricanes,” which is the school’s moniker.)

According to the Miami Herald, this is hardly some token gesture for a big, brand name.

No, Kai Trump is actually the captain of her own varsity squad at the Benjamin School, so she clearly has talent.

And while there may be some local bias, the Herald’s description of Miami’s women’s golf program as “prestigious” seems fair and apt.

The school hasn’t been dominant in women’s golf since the ’70s and early ’80s, but perhaps young Ms. Trump can help turn that around.

She’s certainly not lacking in experience when it comes to high-pressure situations.

In a speech lambasted by the likes of anti-Trump critics like Whoopi Goldberg, Kai Trump otherwise received high grades for her remarks at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she thanked Donald Trump for just being a cool grandfather.

(And make no mistake, a love for golf is clearly hereditary in the Trump family.)

The Miami Hurricane women’s golf team will begin its season — sans Kai Trump — on Sept. 9.

