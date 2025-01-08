Trump's 'Gulf of America' Plan Immediately Gets Turned Into Legislation, Generates 'Tons of Interest' from GOP Reps

A day after President-elect Donald Trump said the Gulf of Mexico ought to be renamed the Gulf of America, some congressional Republicans are trying to make that a reality.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has already drafted a bill to change the name, according to Fox News.

Greene shared the bill’s text in a social media post, as well as her reasons for pushing forward with the idea.

“Mexican cartels currently use the Gulf of Mexico to traffic humans, drugs, weapons, and God knows what else while the Mexican government allows them to do it,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

“The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries,” she wrote.

“It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as,” she wrote.

Greene said she took action as soon as Trump shared his vision.

“As soon as President Trump made his announcement, I directed my staff to get the bill drafted. We already have the bill written with legislative council and ready to file first thing Thursday morning. Congress has to take the Trump Agenda mandate seriously and that means acting fast to enact it,” she wrote.

Washington Examiner reporter Cami Mondeaux posted on X that “there’s ‘tons of interest’ already to be original cosponsors, a source familiar tells me.”

Per Fox, GOP Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama and Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, among others, also expressed support for the name change.

During a Tuesday news conference, while discussing his concerns with Mexico’s failure to crack down on crime and curb the flow of illegal immigrants, Trump touched on the subject of renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America,” he said.

“What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate,” Trump said. Trump also said, “[W]e do most of the work there, and its ours.”

