Trump's 'Gutfeld' Appearance Makes History, Smashes Records

When former President Donald Trump makes an appearance, it’s a massive hit.

Wednesday was no exception as Trump appeared on Fox New’s “Gutfeld!” with host Greg Gutfeld and panelists Kat Timpf, George “Tyrus” Murdoch, and “Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno.

With Trump in attendance, the show managed a recording breaking 4.9 million viewers with 744,000 in ages 25 – 54, Fox News reported.

These are the largest numbers for those categories since the show launched in 2021.

Fox also boasted “Gutfeld!” outperformed CBS’s “Survivor” and ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” as the most watched Wednesday show for cable prime time.

Despite Sunday’s assassination attempt — the second on Trump in 2 months — the mood of the show was lighthearted as the former president didn’t let serious political discussion impede his sense of humor.

Gutfeld and panelists spoke to Trump about the events of Sunday but also got his take on his ABC debate with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox posted the interview to their YouTube channel, which can be viewed below.

What makes Trump’s interviews noteworthy is how seemingly casual the conversations are. He just speaks in a manner that doesn’t seem overly rehearsed or formal.

While “Gutfeld!’s” numbers are something Fox can applaud themselves for, running the interview circuit for a presidential candidate shouldn’t be newsworthy in itself, but Harris is changing that — keeping her appearances to a minimum.

The day after Trump’s “Gutfeld!” appearance, Harris did her own interview, but not one that seemed to flow as well.

Harris spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a special “United for America” town hall on Thursday night from Farmington Hills. Michigan.

Even with the support of actors like Bryan Cranston and Chris Rock and singer/songwriter Jennifer Lopez, Harris could not rise above her usual cringe inducing word salads.

While the full town hall can be found here, clips of Harris awkward stumbling are making the rounds on X and being met with criticism.

Why does she have to say everything twice? Seriously, just listen. Incredibly bizarre and the furthest thing from presidential. pic.twitter.com/8eyaXFXh6C — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 20, 2024

Even when accompanied by running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris still cannot hold her own in friendly territory as her interview with CNN’s Dana Bash showed.

Both have spoken under ideal circumstances — Trump on Fox and Harris with Oprah and on CNN — giving voters a chance to see them at their most relaxed and apparent best.

One can actually have a real conversation; the other cannot.

