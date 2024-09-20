Share
Commentary

Trump's 'Gutfeld' Appearance Makes History, Smashes Records

 By Samuel Short  September 20, 2024 at 9:43am
Share

When former President Donald Trump makes an appearance, it’s a massive hit.

Wednesday was no exception as Trump appeared on Fox New’s “Gutfeld!” with host Greg Gutfeld and panelists Kat Timpf, George “Tyrus” Murdoch, and “Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno.

With Trump in attendance, the show managed a recording breaking 4.9 million viewers with 744,000 in ages 25 – 54, Fox News reported.

These are the largest numbers for those categories since the show launched in 2021.

Fox also boasted “Gutfeld!” outperformed CBS’s “Survivor” and ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” as the most watched Wednesday show for cable prime time.

Trending:
Legendary NFL Coach Uses the Bible to Dismantle Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Faith'

Despite Sunday’s assassination attempt — the second on Trump in 2 months — the mood of the show was lighthearted as the former president didn’t let serious political discussion impede his sense of humor.

Gutfeld and panelists spoke to Trump about the events of Sunday but also got his take on his ABC debate with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox posted the interview to their YouTube channel, which can be viewed below.

Should Trump appear on “Gutfeld!” again?

What makes Trump’s interviews noteworthy is how seemingly casual the conversations are. He just speaks in a manner that doesn’t seem overly rehearsed or formal.

While “Gutfeld!’s” numbers are something Fox can applaud themselves for, running the interview circuit for a presidential candidate shouldn’t be newsworthy in itself, but Harris is changing that — keeping her appearances to a minimum.

The day after Trump’s “Gutfeld!” appearance, Harris did her own interview, but not one that seemed to flow as well.

Harris spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a special “United for America” town hall on Thursday night from Farmington Hills. Michigan.

Even with the support of actors like Bryan Cranston and Chris Rock and singer/songwriter Jennifer Lopez, Harris could not rise above her usual cringe inducing word salads.

Related:
New Law Gives Trump Nemesis Letitia James 'Unprecedented Power' Over 2024 Election

While the full town hall can be found here, clips of Harris awkward stumbling are making the rounds on X and being met with criticism.

Even when accompanied by running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris still cannot hold her own in friendly territory as her interview with CNN’s Dana Bash showed.

Both have spoken under ideal circumstances — Trump on Fox and Harris with Oprah and on CNN — giving voters a chance to see them at their most relaxed and apparent best.

One can actually have a real conversation; the other cannot.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




'Selfless' Deputy Jumps Through Window to Halt Runaway Truck After Driver Becomes Incapacitated
Trump's 'Gutfeld' Appearance Makes History, Smashes Records
NFL Team Issues Statement After Fan Was Forced to Throw 'MAGA' Hat Away to Enter Stadium
Trump Delivers Surprise Gift to Boy With Brain Disorder Just Before Rally: 'I'm Supposed to Be on Stage, But That Doesn't Matter'
Kamala Harris Uses 'Malicious Disinformation' in Attempt to Score Political Points Off of Woman's Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation