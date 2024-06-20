Trump's Interaction with Wisconsin Police Officers Triggers Out-of-Touch Leftists

The most pitiable souls afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome crossed a dangerous Rubicon a long time ago.

Having made former President Donald Trump the object of their hatred, having then subjected him to the longest and most merciless persecution campaign in American political history, and having nonetheless failed to prevent him from emerging as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2024 presidential election, those TDS-afflicted souls have no choice but to continue lying and screeching about a man whom they regard as an existential threat to their interests and/or their worldview, for they have wedded themselves to their own hatred and will not easily relinquish it.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, a slew of TDS-afflicted leftists and deep-state operatives reacted to a 19-second video of Trump — shaking hands with a line of Wisconsin police officers — by screeching “convicted felon” in the delusional hope that their latest diabolical attack will finally convince swathes of Americans to abandon the former president.

Trump’s May 30 conviction in a sham trial brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and assisted by a former high official in President Joe Biden’s Justice Department paved the way for the former president’s haters and enemies to mindlessly chant “convicted felon,” as if anyone familiar with their motives, the trial’s proceedings or the history of national politics for the last eight years would find them persuasive.

The short video showed a line of nearly a dozen police officers standing near Trump’s airplane. One by one, the former president shook their hands. A caption from Trump’s social media account expressed thanks to “our incredible Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers.”

That triggered the Trump haters.

First up, an X account called “PatriotTakes” decided to shame the officers. “PatriotTakes” bills itself as an account featuring “[d]edicated research monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy,” and has over 470,000 X followers.

“Wisconsin law enforcement lining up to shake hands with a convicted felon,” the TDS-afflicted and self-proclaimed watchdog tweeted.

Wisconsin law enforcement lining up to shake hands with a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/OLSw1TdIEx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 19, 2024

Then, an account called “Really American” retweeted the video and echoed the anti-Trump message.

“It is absolutely DISGRACEFUL to see so many members of Wisconsin law enforcement ‘bend the knee’ to a convicted felon who still faces dozens of indictments. ‘Law and order’ is now chaos and disorder,” the accompanying tweet read.

It is absolutely DISGRACEFUL to see so many members of Wisconsin law enforcement “bend the knee” to a convicted felon who still faces dozens of indictments. “Law and order” is now chaos and disorder.pic.twitter.com/rM35rNskIY — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 19, 2024

Later, a notorious swamp creature took his turn at shaming the officers.

Michael Hayden, a retired four-star Air Force general who once directed both the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), gave the officers a taste of his own self-righteous disapproval.

“You should be ashamed,” Hayden wrote.

You should be ashamed. https://t.co/4s94SpriU6 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 19, 2024

Hayden, of course has no credibility.

In fact, on Friday the New York Post specifically named Hayden as one of the 51 former top intelligence officials who lied about the outlet’s 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story by labeling it likely “Russian disinfo” and have since shown no remorse.

Many Americans caught onto that rather important factoid.

“Didn’t you tell everyone the Hunter laptop was fake,” one social media user wrote in response to Hayden’s tweet.

Didn’t you tell everyone the Hunter laptop was fake — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 20, 2024

The kind of hatred in which these TDS-afflicted souls indulge has already led them to dark places.

On Sunday, for instance, The New York Times published a story with an extraordinary headline.

“The Resistance to a New Trump Administration Has Already Started,” the headline read.

The story itself was no better.

“If Mr. Trump returns to power, he is openly planning to impose radical changes — many with authoritarian overtones,” the establishment shills at the Times ironically wrote.

Only the most delusional or desperate of TDS-afflicted souls could champion the powerful deep state against the sovereign People and at the same time pretend that they belong to some kind of “resistance.”

In any event, let them cosplay as rebels while clinging to their hatred and serving evil. They have wedded themselves to both and thus have no choice.

Furthermore, given the degree to which Hispanic and young black voters have abandoned Biden’s coalition, it might make no difference. Unless the establishment cheats again, this is Trump’s race to lose. And should he win, he will fumigate the federal government by ridding it of it the Haydens of the world.

Then, it may finally serve the sovereign People — its only master — in a true constitutional republic.

