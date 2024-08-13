Share
Trump's Interview Sabotaged? Glitches, Tech Failures Could Be Caused by 'Adversaries': Lara Trump

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2024 at 10:26am
Technical issues that struck former President Donald Trump’s Monday night interview with X owner Elon Musk were no accident, according to Lara Trump.

Lara Trump is a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, as well as the wife of Eric Trump, the former president’s eldest son.

The X conversation between Musk and the former president was delayed by technical issues.

On Monday, Musk posted on X “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down.”

DDOS stands for distributed denial-of-service attacks, which take place when a website is intentionally flooded with traffic to cause it to malfunction.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Lara Trump said those who fear Trump are using every trick in the book to fight his candidacy, according to a video posted on Fox News.

“I think it’s pretty obvious at this point. There are a lot of people out there, and there’s a massive effort, of course, to keep Donald Trump out of the White House,” Lara Trump said.

“These people are terrified. This is the deep state. This is a swamp in Washington, D.C.,” she said.

“These are the people who are our adversaries in many cases, and they know that the jig is up, the game is over, when Donald J. Trump returns to the White House. And they’re petrified of it,” she said.

Lara Trump said her father-in-law represents a change many want to smother.

“They’ve had a free pass for three and a half years that the people who want to do nefarious activities to us here in America, to our allies around the world, they’ve gotten a free pass and a free ride and they would like another four years of that with Kamala Harris at the helm,” she said.

Lara Trump noted that the former president’s opponents and not America’s friends.

“Donald Trump is the only person who can deliver this country back to ‘we, the people’ – the only person who can make sure that the world is stabilized once again. And there are, I assume, Sean, a lot of people out there who don’t want to see that happen for really awful reasons, quite frankly,” she said.

Hannity also suggested the Monday night problem was not on X’s end.

“We’re not dealing with amateurs here,” Hannity said. “Now they have gone hard after Elon Musk tonight, and limiting the number of people that could listen to your father-in-law earlier tonight.”

In addition to the technical issues Monday night, Trump’s campaign was targeted by hackers who breached the campaign’s communications. Iran has been blamed for that breach.

