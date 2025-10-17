Trump's IVF Move Draws Backlash from Many on the Right: 'He Is Dead Wrong'

President Donald Trump has sparked backlash over his intent to expand access to in-vitro fertilization, with many conservatives and vocal anti-abortion advocates seeing this as the wrong path.

On Thursday, the White House announced plans to make IVF more affordable in pursuit of helping more women and families achieve the goal of having children.

“Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely,” Trump said. “And for this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes, so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able, so we’re pro family. But the IVF treatments are expensive.”

The White House announced a partnership that will lower costs for fertility medications. “GONAL-F, a commonly used fertility medication, will be made available to women purchasing directly from TrumpRx.gov at a discount equal to 796% of the deal price,” the fact sheet said.

“Low- and middle-income women (those with incomes below 550% of the Federal poverty level) will receive an additional discount totaling 2,320% of the deal price when purchasing from TrumpRx.gov.

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates women can save up to $2,200 per cycle of fertility drugs as a result of this deal on drugs that often cost over $5,000.”

The White House made it clear that this is Trump’s effort to help women have more children, but not everyone was applauding that news.

Pastor Rich Lusk wrote on social media platform X, “Trump is right that we need to raise birth rates.”

“He is dead wrong to encourage the use of IVF to do it. The way IVF is normally carried out results in dead babies. IVF kills more babies each year than abortion,” he added.

Is expanding IVF access a mistake by Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 36% (19 Votes) No: 64% (34 Votes)

“Trump has done much for the pro-life cause, which I appreciate, but this is seriously misguided.”

Trump is right that we need to raise birth rates. He is dead wrong to encourage the use of IVF to do it. The way IVF is normally carried out results in dead babies. IVF kills more babies each year than abortion. To restore birth rates, we need a restoration of marriage,… — Pastor Rich Lusk (@Vicar1973) October 17, 2025

Pastor Brian Sauvé had a similar message for Trump. “Mr. President, not only is IVF a wicked practice — it is not the solution to our national birth rate.”

Mr. President, not only is IVF a wicked practice—it is not the solution to our national birth rate. Encourage true religion, deport millions, lower housing costs, stop inflation, root the Marxism out of our universities and institutions—there are a thousand better things to do. https://t.co/yUjTu1ShfQ — Brian Sauvé (@Brian_Sauve) October 16, 2025

The Foundation to Abolish Abortion reposted footage of Trump speaking on the matter, writing, “IVF as commonly practiced promotes the intentional destruction of preborn babies while in their earliest stages of development.

“Christians need to pray that President Trump would instead seek to protect preborn babies, rather than promoting practices which involve the selective aborting, discarding, and indefinite freezing of preborn babies made in the image of God.”

President Trump announced a new proposal to “vastly expand access to insurance coverage” for IVF, making the procedure “far more affordable and accessible.” IVF as commonly practiced promotes the intentional destruction of preborn babies while in their earliest stages of… https://t.co/vY1cqVtfjG — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) October 16, 2025

IVF does present major concerns in protecting life. End Abortion Now writes that the frozen embryos not used for fertilization are discarded, effectively throwing away children to die. The process also reduces human life to a commodity — a product to be selected rather than a gift from God over which He has control.

We should also not overlook the fact that it harkens back to a dark period of eugenics.

IVF allows for the selection of “perfect” children while throwing away the unwanted ones.

Trump has done a lot to protect life and deserves credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but IVF is not something this administration should champion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.