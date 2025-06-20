Trump's Juneteenth Comment Enrages Jimmy Kimmel and Other Leftists

To earn a PhD, and then to go on and teach Early American History at the college level, I had to read many books written by the best historians of the last 60 years, most of them liberals.

In all that time, I never once came across a reference to “Juneteenth.”

Keep that in mind when you see the smug look on the face of the sanctimonious liberal comedian-turned-propagandist Jimmy Kimmel, who, along with other virtue-signaling leftists, predictably used President Donald Trump’s less-than-enthusiastic social media post about federal holidays as an opportunity to slander both the president and his supporters as racists.

“If Trump were to acknowledge Juneteenth, he would risk upsetting his not-at-all racist and ‘how-dare-you-say-we-are’ base,” Kimmel said, thereby denigrating tens of millions of people in one breath.

“They’re like, ‘We’re the ones who stopped enslaving. They should have a holiday for us,'” he continued.

The Republican Party, of course, was formed in 1854 for the sole purpose of preventing slavery from spreading into the territories.

Southern Democrats, however, destroyed the Union rather than acknowledge slavery’s moral depravity or limit its spread.

Therefore, from 1863 to 1865 Republicans turned the Civil War into a crusade to free Democrats’ slaves.

But Kimmel could never allow the truth to get in the way of a good slander.

Should Juneteenth be a federal holiday? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (138 Votes) No: 95% (2893 Votes)

Next, the liberal propagandist showed Trump’s social media post regarding Juneteenth.

“Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president wrote Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.19.25 07:03 PM EST pic.twitter.com/gHNZ02VIkP — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) June 20, 2025

“It seems like a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery is one we should all be for,” Kimmel said.

Readers may view the former comedian’s comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 6:45 mark.

Meanwhile, leftists on the social media platform X also took shots at the “racist” president.

And here it is… Trump’s Juneteenth post. He wants to take it away, as I predicted earlier today. Racist scum. pic.twitter.com/ANnwXriv1l — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) June 19, 2025

Shocker, Trump is complaining about federal holidays on Juneteenth. Racist POS. pic.twitter.com/v4Ii53ROTM — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) June 19, 2025

For most of the day on Thursday, it appeared that Juneteenth would pass with nary a peep.

In fact, for a few hours late in the day I thought we might finally have achieved virtue-signaling fatigue.

But then Trump spoke up about the ridiculous holiday. That gave liberals like Kimmel what they most crave: the opportunity to pose as your moral superiors.

Everyone who lived through the George Floyd– and Black Lives Matter-related madness of 2020 knows that Juneteenth exists as a federal holiday, so white liberals can tell everyone how good they are.

On June 19, 1865 — more than two months after the end of the Civil War and of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination — Union forces brought news of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to the slaves of Texas. It was, no doubt, a special day for those to whom the Proclamation and the war brought freedom.

Juneteenth, however, does not mark the date of the Emancipation Proclamation (Jan. 1, 1863) or the ratification of the 13th Amendment (Dec. 6, 1865), which formally ended slavery throughout the United States.

What about March 13, 1863, the date the famous all-black 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment was formed? Or Apr. 12, 1864, the date that troops under Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest slaughtered hundreds of surrendering black Union troops at Fort Pillow?

By comparison, Juneteenth was a relatively insignificant event — so much so, in fact, that even liberal historians had never heard of it until five years ago.

And therein lies the problem: The holiday does not, in fact, celebrate the end of slavery. Instead, it allows liberals to celebrate themselves, which they do by denigrating millions of total strangers as “racists.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.