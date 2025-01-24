Trump's Labor Department Terminates Biden Appointee Secretly 'Burrowed' Into New Administration: Report

A report from the Daily Wire on Thursday proved President Donald Trump’s administration must be vigilant if it hopes to purge woke political operatives from the government.

The Daily Wire exposed a scheme to hide a political operative in the Department of Labor after the election in a contracted three-year position to the tune of a whopping $153,354 annual salary.

Elizabeth Peña served in President Joe Biden’s White House Presidential Personnel Office, working on his transition team previously. She also worked on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition team.

According to the Daily Wire, there are explicit rules against actions where political appointees convert to career positions after their president leaves office.

The Office of Personnel Management must approve, and Congress must be informed of the decision.

The Biden administration tried to argue this process did not apply to Peña given her position was contracted.

A source with knowledge of the issue gave the Daily Wire the following statement on the decision:

“Elizabeth Peña was terminated, effective today. The Administration is actively working to ensure no other political operatives from the Biden-Harris administration were secretly burrowed into the government.”

Peña posted to LinkedIn on Jan. 15 — prior to her termination — expressing excitement in taking on the job.

Her post was filled with all the usual left-wing buzzwords that show Trump and the Daily Wire were right to expose this Biden holdover before she could do even more damage in a new role.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have returned to the Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) as an International Relations Officer! This new role marks a continuation of my journey to protect and promote labor rights globally,” she wrote.

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working on issues that matter deeply to me and at ILAB, I look forward to collaborating with partners at home and abroad to uphold the principles of dignity, equity, and justice in the workplace.”

The Daily Wire pulled a quote from Peña from the Biden administration’s website with more racist DEI rhetoric.

“My Latina/Hispanic identity shapes my work by providing me with the core values that are embedded in me, like a strong work ethic, compassion, and resilience,” it quoted her in saying.

Trump hasn’t hidden his disdain for DEI as he terminated its use in hiring practices via executive order on Wednesday.

Peña contended she was not a DEI hire, but it doesn’t matter; she is a political hire meant only to cause problems for Trump.

Elizabeth Peña was terminated, effective today. The Administration is actively working to ensure no other political operatives from the Biden-Harris administration were secretly burrowed into the governmenthttps://t.co/SQU6g3eQpO — Sermtalu (@sermtalu) January 24, 2025

Unfortunately, this is probably the tip of the iceberg.

Peña posted about the job publicly, which alerted the Daily Wire, but there are plenty of operatives smart enough to keep their mouths shut.

Trump needs to find them.

