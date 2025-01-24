Trump's Last-Minute Decision Was Responsible for Mass Pardons of Jan. 6 Prisoners: Report

More information is coming out about President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon those imprisoned after the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Axios reported Wednesday that Trump made a “rip-the-bandage-off decision” in hopes of getting the country beyond the memory of that day.

According to insiders who spoke to Axios, Trump flipped between pardoning specific individuals and the 1,500 he decided to release in the days before the inauguration.

On advisor told Axios, “Trump just said: ‘F**k it: Release ’em all.’”

Another advisor communicated the lack of clarity in trying to decide who was worthy of a pardon and who was not.

“All the prosecutions are tainted,” the advisor said. “It’s time to move on.”

Indeed, the months of prosecution following the Capitol incursion looked less like legitimate legal proceedings and more like a witch hunt against anyone sporting a MAGA hat.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received 22 years in prison despite not physically being at the Capitol that day.

Blaze journalist Steve Baker — then working independently — was arrested in March of last year and received four misdemeanor charges to which he pled guilty in November so he could “avoid the shaming exercise of the trial,” which was set for March of this year before his pardon.

Baker reported on events that day and walked in the Capitol like so many others who were charged.

As he put it, the justice system engaged in “over-sentencing of people who did not do anything other than just walk through an open door at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The left is predictably outraged over Trump’s pardons, but he wasn’t the only one exercising that power.

Where Trump made a campaign promise to pardon the Jan. 6 prisoners, former President Joe Biden made a promise not to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

That’s a promise he broke while shielding corrupt officials like former Republican lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and General Mark Milley from the hand of justice with pardons.

Trump isn’t going to become any more popular with the left for his pardon of the 1,500, but who honestly cares? Jan. 6 is a dead horse that the legacy media and the Democrats have beat for four years.

Everyone is tired of that day being thrown in our faces as Democrats idiotically liken it to Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

It is time to move on.

