Parler Share
News

Trump's Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Thrown Out by Judge Who Was Appointed by Bill Clinton

 By Matthew Holloway  September 9, 2022 at 4:04pm
Parler Share

U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s lawsuit contended that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party, “blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election in favor of Hillary Clinton.”

According to the lawsuit docket, Trump is suing based on the 1962 RICO Act, which handles Racketeering, Influence and Corrupt Organizations.

Interestingly this statute is typically used by prosecutors to charge mafia and organized crime cases.

In his 65-page ruling, Judge Middlebrooks declared, “At its core, the problem with Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint is that Plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm.”

Trending:
Quiet Cul-De-Sac Becomes Living Nightmare - 5 People Killed, Authorities On Scene

He continued, “instead, he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate forum.”

The Florida judge seemed to take issue with the lawsuit.

In the scathing analysis, he wrote that what the suit lacks “in substance and legal support it seeks to substitute with length, hyperbole, and the settling of scores and grievances.”

Judge Middlebrooks also seemed to agree with an accusation against Trump in his ruling.

Do you believe Judge Middlebrook's ruling was unbiased?

He wrote that the defendants argued, “[w]hatever the utilities of [the Amended Complaint] as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit.”

Then the Judge added, “I agree.”

According to Axios, “Middlebrooks said Trump exceeded the legal statute of limitations and that ‘many of the statements that Plaintiff characterizes as injurious falsehoods qualify as speech plainly protected by the First Amendment.'”

The legal team representing Trump issued a statement from the former President’s attorney Alina Habba, according to Axios. “We vehemently disagree with the opinion issued by the court today,” she wrote.

“Not only is it rife with erroneous applications of the law, but it also disregards the numerous independent governmental investigations which substantiate our claim that the defendants conspired to falsely implicate our client and undermine the 2016 Presidential election.”

Related:
One American Gets Epic Revenge That Brings an Entire Country Offline After Being a Victim of Cyber Attacks

“We will immediately move to appeal this decision,” Habba said.

Judge Middlebrooks was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in January 1997 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate that May by a voice vote.

In April of this year, Trump’s legal team filed a motion to disqualify Judge Middlebrooks from hearing the case. His attorneys argued, “Due to the fact that the Defendant, HILLARY CLINTON is being sued by her former opponent for the United States Presidency, an election that she lost, regarding serious allegations on her part, as well as her allies, of engaging in fraudulent and unlawful activities against the Plaintiff, and because her husband nominated Judge Middlebrooks to the Federal Bench, there exists a reasonable basis that Judge Middlebrooks’ impartiality will be questioned.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




One American Gets Epic Revenge That Brings an Entire Country Offline After Being a Victim of Cyber Attacks
Confused Whoopi Goldberg Tries to End 'The View' 20 Minutes Early, Sends Co-Hosts Into Hysterics
Watch: Tucker Carlson Reacts to Dem Accused of Viciously Killing Journalist
Steve Bannon Has Message for 'Every Conservative in America' After Surrendering to Authorities
Is Your State Being Targeted? Abortion Being Pushed on November Ballot Across America
See more...

Conversation