Jenna Ellis, one of President Donald Trump’s election attorneys, didn’t dance around the topic of intimidation when responding to threats from reporters and other keyboard activists on Twitter this week.

In three words, Ellis framed the battle for those who might attempt to discourage her from fighting for election integrity.

“Do your worst,” she said.

Trump attorneys who have worked to help his campaign prove allegations of voter fraud have been doxxed or otherwise threatened in the weeks since the Nov. 3 election.

Twitter surprisingly got involved earlier this month when the NeverTrump Lincoln Project grifters doxxed two attorneys for Trump by posting their names and contact information online.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Lincoln Project’s account tweeted, “Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people.”

The tweet, which was eventually taken down by the platform, contained private contact information.

“Make them famous,” the Lincoln Project tweet added.

The Examiner reported the two attorneys worked for the law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur.

That firm has since withdrawn from representing the president.

“Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that Plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws, and current co-counsel and such other counsel as Plaintiffs may choose to engage represent Plaintiffs in this case,” a motion to withdraw from the case read, The Hill reported.

No explanation was given as to why the firm withdrew from the case.

But the veiled public threats were there.

One can only imagine the kind of heat Ellis is feeling.

But she made it clear in a Twitter post on the eve of Thanksgiving she won’t be threatened into quitting.

“I keep getting a barrage of threats & false accusations from Dems and ‘reporter’ activists,” Ellis wrote.

“My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States,” she added.

I keep getting a barrage of threats & false accusations from Dems and “reporter” activists. My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

The president has quite a hill to climb to prove the alleged widespread election fraud and irregularities, which he and his legal team contend cost him potentially millions of votes and turned the tide against him in crucial swing states.

The outcome of the election, at this point, is in the hands of God (and likely the federal courts).

But it’s apparent the president has surrounded himself with people of high moral fortitude who are of sound faith and mind.

That’s as good of a start as any in an apparent David versus Goliath battle against the institutions that more Americans seem to be losing faith in every day.

