Just in case you needed one last reminder of how far gone President Joe Biden was when he was in the Oval Office, one of current President Donald Trump’s attorneys just went viral by showing off the former president’s fake “Oval Office” — and why he needed to have it.

In a video posted to X on Tuesday afternoon, Alina Habba gave a short 30-second tour of the set that was constructed in the Old Executive Office Building where most of the press events were hosted during Biden’s tenure.

The reason? A big, fat teleprompter to tell him what to do.

“We’re in Biden’s fake Oval Office, everybody!” Habba said during the video.

“And I’ve actually figured this out. I now know why. I now get it. Turn the camera around,” she said.

And there it was: “There is a screen, a teleprompter to the face. All I can say is, the last administration was a disgratz,” she added.

I cracked the case! DISGRATZ! pic.twitter.com/1hpRBObEb6 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 11, 2025

Indeed, you’ve probably seen this office before — although not with Trump there.

Biden is back at his fake White House set again pic.twitter.com/puYuiGfvib — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2024

Yes, it sure appears Joe Biden is not allowed in the Oval Office and they are even forcing him to sit behind a student sized desk. pic.twitter.com/atNzwQsHv7 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 9, 2024

The digital projection window of Biden’s White House set shows flowers in bloom in the Rose Garden. The set was constructed across the street from the actual WH in the Executive Office Building pic.twitter.com/nBjUaSMhLU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021

Isn’t it weird how Joe Biden would broadcast dozens of times from his “fake White House” set, but Trump hasn’t done it once? Every press conference from Trump is either in Oval Office or somewhere else in the White House What the hell was Biden doing? pic.twitter.com/oOVeYNuFMk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 7, 2025

Granted, this wasn’t actually a mystery. It’s just something that Biden’s people, you know, preferred the media didn’t focus on. The media, like the well-trained Cavalier King Charles spaniels that they are, mostly sat in the lap of the Biden White House and got pets and scritchies from the president’s retinue.

Occasionally, however, the lapdogs would prove they weren’t entirely house-trained and pee on the fake Oval Office carpet — like Politico did in May 2022, during an article noting that a Biden-Trump rematch was looking “increasingly likely,” although “neither side wants to move first.”

“President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both told aides and confidants that they’re more likely to run for the White House next cycle — and confident in their chances of winning — if the other runs, too. But as each camp gears up for a rematch of the bitterly contested 2020 contest, there remains a small hiccup: Neither is inclined to take the plunge first,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire and Meridith McGraw noted.

In Trump’s case, the fact that he was going to run again was patently obvious to even the most casual political observer, although Politico noted he was “hesitant to announce soon, because once he does he would be restricted in how he could utilize and coordinate with certain political committees tied to him.”

In Biden’s case, it was a bit more problematic, especially because of “intraparty concerns about his age — on Election Day 2024 he will be just shy of 82 — and shaky poll numbers.”

That was also stating the obvious, although there were some fun nuggets in there about how “some allies and Democrats privately worry that Biden may not be able to handle the rigors of another campaign” — boy, did “some allies and Democrats” turn out to be right — including the why behind the fake Oval Office.

“A bone he broke in his foot while playing with his dog in late November 2020 still occasionally bothers Biden, resulting in a slower and shorter gait. And the White House has largely abandoned using the Oval Office for press events in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter,” Politico reported.

“Biden aides prefer the fake White House stage built in the Old Executive Office Building next door for events, sacrificing some of the power of the historic backdrop in favor of an otherwise sterile room that was outfitted with an easily read teleprompter screen.”

Those lapdogs, sometimes they can ruin a perfectly nice rug in a sterile room where an infirm president can read directions off a screen. At least they didn’t relieve themselves on the cables; then he would have been in real trouble.

Naturally, were this a Republican president, White House correspondents would be parked day and night outside the fake Oval Office, reporting breathlessly on the crisis of confidence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. In this case, they simply forgot about it — until Alina Habba reminded us all of the propped-up president who pretended to run the country between January 2021 and January 2025.

We were never supposed to see this in detail. And, if Kamala Harris had won, we never would have. Funny how things like this get memory-holed.

