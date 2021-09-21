Trump's Lawyer Reportedly Had a Six-Step Plan to Overturn Biden's Victory

An attorney aiding former President Donald Trump’s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election provided then-Vice President Mike Pence with a six-step plan to do so, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa say in their new book.

The duo obtained the memo, first reported by CNN, that was presented to Pence on Jan. 4, two days before he was set to certify the election before Congress.

It centered on throwing out votes in seven states, falsely alleging that they had relied on invalid electors.

Once those states, and the tens of millions of votes from them, were discarded, Pence could declare Trump the winner, lawyer John Eastman reportedly said.

Noting all but certain objections from Democrats, Eastman then recorded how the House of Representatives would decide the election.

Though Democrats had a House majority, each state delegation would get one vote, which Eastman said would result in a Trump win given Republicans’ 26-24 edge.

“The main thing here is that Pence should do this without asking for permission — either from a vote of the joint session or from the Court,” Eastman wrote in the memo.

“The fact is that the Constitution assigns this power to the Vice President as the ultimate arbiter.”

CNN also noted that Eastman presented the plan to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee, both of whom argued it had no merit.

Is election integrity important? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1089 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“You might as well make your case to Queen Elizabeth II. Congress can’t do this. You’re wasting your time,” Lee reportedly told Trump’s lawyers.

The meeting reportedly occurred two days before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory, according to CNN.

A select committee is currently investigating the attack and the events leading up to it, and CNN noted that the memo could wind up being one focus of its efforts.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.