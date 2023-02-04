Trump's Legacy Is Haunting Democrats: Newsom Furious After Judge Delivers Crushing Defeat

Progressives think the U.S. Constitution is outmoded. They believe the Holy Bible is a fantasy. They want to erase any and all traditions that interfere with their globalist utopian delusions.

These days, when they don’t get their way, they blame it on Donald Trump.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is the poster boy of the progressive movement. Like all good progressives — who may as well be bees in a hive — Newsom is blaming Trump by calling Judge Cory Wilson, a Trump appointee to the 5th Circuit Court Court of Appeals, a radical, according to KCRA-TV.

On Thursday, the federal court struck down a California law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns. The ruling, written by Wilson, made Newsom hopping mad.

“Wake up, America — this assault on our safety will only accelerate,” Newsom spouted in a statement.

“This is serious — and it’s coming to California. We are probably only weeks away from another activist judge, Judge Roger Benitez, striking down California’s bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. California will continue to fight against these extremist judges to protect our residents’ right to be free from gun violence.”

The California law targeted people the state believed to be domestic violence threats. You don’t need much evidence to get a restraining order in California, according to attorney George Gedulin. Anybody with a bone to pick could abuse the California gun law in question.

But that’s not the reason the federal court struck it down.

The federal court concluded that the law was unconstitutional because it did not pass the Bruen test.

The Bruen test comes out of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring gun laws to have a “historical analogy” to the gun regulations that existed when the Constitution was written, KCRA reported.

In other words, gun laws must cohere with what the framers of the Constitution had in mind when they wrote it. This means that the Second Amendment is never outdated.

Through the lens of the Bruen test, Wilson concluded that, from a historical perspective, California’s gun ban for those with domestic violence restraining orders was “an outlier that our ancestors would never have accepted.”

Historical context matters and always will. Without it, the ideas that have made America the greatest political experiment in the history of the world are left wide open to interpretation.

This is just what the progressives are after. They want to remake America in their own image, so the Constitution can mean anything they want it to.

When a Trump-appointed judge like Wilson writes a ruling that forces the progressives into historical cohesion, it infuriates them to the point where they will defy the law. According to KCRA, California’s Department of Justice said the rule remains in effect, despite the federal court’s ruling.

It’s no wonder with Newsom spewing rhetoric like, “A federal appeals court has ruled domestic abusers have the right to carry firearms. Where is the line? Who’s next?”

Referring to Wilson, Judge James Ho and Judge Edith Jones, who voted to strike down the law, Newsom ranted, “These three zealots are hellbent on a deranged vision of guns for all, leaving government powerless to protect its people.”

“This is what the ultra-conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court wants,” Newsom continued. “It’s happening, and it’s happening right now.”

It sounds to me that Newsom would prefer that the people be left powerless to protect themselves from the government.

Progressives try to make history moot. Anyone who appeals to history becomes an ultra-conservative radical.

They ignore the fact that without history to guide us into the future we are as rudderless as a weather balloon in a storm. Instead of dismissing the past, we learn from it. We try to perpetuate the good things and prevent the bad from happening again.

It’s not easy. It takes time, sometimes a lot of it. But, slowly and surely, we strive for a more perfect union. We’ve come a long way in achieving it and still have a long way to go.

Progressives would jettison history in a mad grab for perfection. The Bible teaches that there is no perfection in a fallen world, just striving.

Progressives won’t have anything to do with biblical wisdom, either. It’s too radical, too historical, too traditional.

Shame on them.

