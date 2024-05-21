Share
News

Trump's Legal Team Just Called Its 'Killshot Witness' to the Stand, Law Professor Jonathan Turley Says

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2024 at 8:22am
Share

Fox News contributor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley said testimony from Michael Cohen’s former legal adviser Robert Costello could finish off the prosecution’s case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been charged with falsifying business records in connection with payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, said he believed Trump’s defense is winning, and Costello’s Monday testimony should seal the deal, according to Fox News.

“If I think I’m going to win a case, I’m going to stop. And I think they have won this case. The problem is that this is not an ordinary case,” he said during the Fox News show “The Story.”

“So my view is that even if there’s a conviction, it would have to be overturned at this point. But this is a man running for president. Quite frankly, Costello is a killshot witness,” he said.

Trending:
Hollywood Star's Wife Played Key Role in International Criminal Court's Arrest Warrant for Israeli Leaders

“You only call him if you want to killshot at trial, that you feel that you need to make sure this doesn’t result in a conviction, even though I think it’s going very well for the defense. And it went very well today for the defense,” he said.

Costello said on the stand that, according to former Trump attorney and prosecution witness Michael Cohen, Trump knew nothing of the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Will Trump be acquitted in this trial?

“I swear to God Bob, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump,” Costello said Cohen told him.

Cohen had also testified that he told others Trump knew nothing about the payment.

Before Costello testified, there was legal sparring over what the defense could ask him, as it sought to push back against claims by Cohen there was a pressure campaign against him. Judge Juan Merchan allowed some, but not all, of what the defense wanted, according to The Washington Post.

Related:
Just In: Biden Admin Authorized Deadly Use of Force in Mar-a-Lago Raid

“I will give you some latitude to explore the pressure campaign so that you can elicit some inconsistencies, so you can offer some rebuttal of Mr. Cohen’s testimony. But I’m not going to allow this to become a trial within a trial as to whether or not there was, in fact, this pressure campaign and how it affected Cohen. That’s not the purpose of this trial, and I don’t want it to become that,” Merchan said.

During Costello’s time on the stand Monday, Merchan sustained at least 14 prosecution objections that blocked questions from Trump’s defense.


“They have no case,” Trump said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. “There’s no crime.”

The defense rested its case Tuesday without calling Trump to testify.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Defend Harrison Butker After Backlash from Speech - 'That's a Great Person'
Report: Pentagon Admits US-Built Pier to Gaza Has Failed to Provide Any Aid
Judge Juan Merchan Hit with Official Ethics Complaint, Accused of 'Judicial Misconduct'
Biden's Secretary of State Blinken Signals Administration Will Support Push to Sanction the ICC
Ted Cruz Goes Off on Blinken During Hearing, Makes Bombshell Accusation Against Biden Admin: 'You Funded Our Enemies'
See more...

Conversation