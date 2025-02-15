Trump's Middle East Policy Decisions May Be Fulfilling Bible Prophecy, Experts Say

President Donald Trump’s recent Middle East policy announcements could be fulfilling Bible prophecy.

Christian leaders David Herzog and Lance Wallnau see Trump as a modern-day Cyrus-like leader who God has placed as president at this time to help protect Israel in a way that allows Bible prophecy to be fulfilled.

Last week, during a joint news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to Trump, “You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. And that’s why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you.”

He went on to recount how Trump, during his first term, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy there. He also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, and brokered the Abraham Accords, creating peace between Israel and four Arab nations in the region.

In 2018, Netanyahu likened Trump to Cyrus, saying, “I want to tell you that the Jewish people have a long memory. So we remember the proclamation of the great King Cyrus the Great — Persian King. Twenty-five hundred years ago, he proclaimed that the Jewish exiles in Babylon can come back and rebuild our temple in Jerusalem,” according to The Christian Post.

In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, chapter 45, the prophet wrote decades before about the rise of a leader named Cyrus, a Gentile who would free the Jewish people from their Babylonian captivity. Persia, under Cyrus, conquered the Babylonian Empire in 539 B.C., which led to the Jews being set free and able to return to their land.

Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar had previously conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple in 586 B.C. along with occupying the rest of the kingdom of Judah before that. His forces marched many Jews back to Babylon to work as slaves. The Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 A.D.

Herzog — who is of Jewish lineage and co-founder of The Glory Zone Ministries in Phoenix, Arizona — recently posted a video in which he discussed how the decisions Trump is making could be paving the way for the rebuilding of the Third Temple.

There are certain rabbinic movements, including the one that runs the Temple Institute in Jerusalem, that want to see the Third Temple built on the Temple Mount, which is the location of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, both controlled by Muslims. The Muslim faith teaches that Muhammad was taken up into heaven for an encounter with God at the location.

Herzog shared that he recently spoke with a friend who has connections in Israel’s Knesset, as well as the Temple Institute, who confirmed that there are plans to start building the Third Temple by the end of 2025, with a completion date of somewhere between 2030 and 2032.

Hamas dubbed the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip the “Al-Aqsa Wave,” and the group’s emblem features the Dome of the Rock behind two crossed swords, CBS News reported, noting increased activity by some Jews and their supporters regularly visiting the area that may have angered Muslims and helped spur the invasion of the Jewish State by the Palestinians.

They were particularly angry about red heifer cows that arrived in Israel from Texas in 2022, which could be used in the ceremonial purification ritual outlined in the Old Testament to restore the Jewish temple.

Herzog explained in his video how Trump could be key to the Third Temple construction getting underway.

“It’s been prophesied that Donald Trump is like a Cyrus. … King Cyrus, No. 1, he helped Israel, or the Jewish people, go back to Israel and gave them cover, gave them soldiers and protection to go back to Jerusalem and make Jerusalem their capital,” Herzog said.

He then noted the actions Trump took during his first term that Netanyahu highlighted at the news conference last week.

“But the second thing Cyrus did was help pave the way for the building of their temple. Their temple was destroyed, obviously, and they were exiles, and now Cyrus is helping them come back and again, giving cover, and even some financial help, and peace and prosperity, so they could build the temple,” Herzog said.

“What is Trump doing? Peace and prosperity. The Abraham Accords look like they are going to increase now,” he added. Trump said during the news conference that he believes many other nations will be joining the Accords soon, having previously indicated that Saudi Arabia could be one.

“It looks like a short time of peace and prosperity — couple years — under the Trump administration, for Israel to fulfill end-time prophecy. That’s what looks like is happening,” Herzog asserted.

And that will include rebuilding the temple, he believes.

Herzog pointed to Ezekiel 42:20, which suggests to him that the Third Temple could be built next to the Dome of the Rock without disturbing it, with a wall around it separating “the holy and the common” as the passage says.

The Bible teacher then pointed out the Temple must be in place before Christ’s return, because it is specifically mentioned in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, as well as Matthew 24:15-22, and Daniel 9:25-27 as a place the Antichrist will enter and desecrate.

“Things are happening fast,” Herzog said, regarding potential end-times events. “The temple, possibly this year – I don’t doubt anything, especially with this administration – by the end of this year it could be announced that they’re going to start the building a Third Temple.”

Wallnau, like Herzog, believes policies that Trump is undertaking are potentially fulfilling Bible prophecy, pointing specifically to his proposal to move Palestinians out of Gaza so it can be redeveloped.

Wallnau cited Zephaniah 2:4-7, which states, “For Gaza shall be deserted, and Ashkelon shall become a desolation; Ashdod’s people shall be driven out at noon, and Ekron shall be uprooted.”

Verse 5 adds that no inhabitant will be left in the land of the Philistines.

“The word for Phillistine is where you get Palestine,” Wallnau said, which Britannica confirms.

Zephaniah 2:7 says, “The seacoast shall become the possession of the remnant of the house of Judah, on which they shall graze, and in the houses of Ashkelon they shall lie down at evening. For the Lord their God will be mindful of them and restore their fortunes.”

Trump said during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, which aired on Sunday, that the Palestinians would be resettled elsewhere in the region, and he anticipates that they will not return to Gaza when it is ultimately redeveloped.

Perhaps that would mean Israel would someday resettle the area.

Wallnau concluded, “Trump, as a modern-day Cyrus, may be once again be entering into the affairs of the Middle East and doing what Providence put him there to do.”

Is Donald Trump being used of God to fulfill biblical prophecy? Time will tell, but it seems to be shaping up that way.

