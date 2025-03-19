Well before politics were even a glint in his eye, President Donald Trump often boasted about his business acumen and mastery of “the art of the deal.”

Now nearing close to a decade in the political spotlight, Trump is showing that he still holds both of those values quite dearly.

While answering questions during her Wednesday media session, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has “moved beyond” the ballyhooed Ukraine mineral deal — and onto something much bigger.

“We have moved beyond the economic mineral deal,” Leavitt told the New York Post.

Apparently, Trump has now set his sights on two bigger targets in the region, the first being taking over Ukraine’s military facilities.

The Post explained: “Trump suggested that the U.S. ‘could be very helpful’ in running nuclear plants in Ukraine with ‘electricity and utility expertise,’ Leavitt said, adding that American stakeholding would be best for the vital resources’ ‘protection.’”

According to Reuters, Leavitt also confirmed the United States’ other big goal for the war-torn country.

“We are now focused on a long-term peace agreement,” Leavitt said.

As for the original mineral deal in question, it became a hot political topic after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a viral brush with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House in late February.

Do you think U.S. involvement in Ukrainian nuclear energy is a good thing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (277 Votes) No: 27% (105 Votes)

The contentious meeting saw both Vance and Trump sternly explain to Zelenskyy that he simply didn’t have the leverage to make the demands he was making.

The viral incident led to Zelenskyy effectively being kicked out of the White House, which in turn led to Zelenskyy going on something of an apology tour.

Trump, none too pleased with that meeting or the ongoing negotiations, appears to have moved past that.

According to the Post, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for an hour on the phone early Wednesday — their first interaction since that February dust-up. The president confirmed that the call went well in a Truth Social post.

“Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” Trump posted.

He continued: “It lasted approximately one hour.

“Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.

“We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.