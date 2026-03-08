Share
The Trump International Hotel stands in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 30, 2025. (atosan / Getty Images)

Trump's Name Will Be on the Tallest Tower in Australia as Trump's Company Makes International Real Estate Move

 By Michael Austin  March 8, 2026 at 11:00am
The Trump Organization signed a deal to construct a skyscraper in Australia that will immediately become the tallest building Down Under.

The 91-story tower, which will cost just over $1 billion to build, will loom over the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland, per a Feb. 23 report from NBC News.

“Australia’s tallest building will be a Trump Tower, right in the middle of Surfers Paradise — it’s great for Queensland tourism, and fantastic for Australia,” Altus Property Group, the company developing the property, said in a statement.

The building will include more than 270 apartments, shops, a beach club, and a pool, as well as a “six-star resort hotel,” per NBC News.

The tower will also come emblazoned with the family name of the current President of the United States.

“It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump.’ And that means it is a no-expense-spared, highest-possible-quality building — the best in the world.”

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump and the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, voiced his excitement for the project on social media.

“I am so proud to announce what will soon be the tallest building in Australia — Trump International Hotel & Tower Gold Coast,” he wrote.

“This marks our first venture into Australia — an extraordinary country in every respect — and I couldn’t be more excited to help shape its iconic skyline forever. More to come…”

A description on the Trump Hotels website said the building “redefines beachfront sophistication with world-class amenities, iconic design, and uninterrupted Gold Coast views.”

David Young, the CEO of Altus, said he cold-called Ivanka Trump back in 2007 in the hopes of securing the deal, according to a report from The Independent.

Nearly two decades later, the project has finally come to fruition.

“Importantly, the building is Australian-owned and Australian-built. It is an Altus subsidiary, Altus Resorts Pty Ltd, that makes the decisions on the fit-out, within the Trump design requirements,” Young added.

The developer said the deal was signed on Feb. 14 at Mar-a-Lago.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

