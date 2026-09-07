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President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sept. 4, 2026.
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump's New Hair Look Sparks Internet Firestorm

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2026 at 7:09am
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President Donald Trump launched a major internet sensation over the weekend after photos of him made it appear that he dyed his hair brown.

The Affair of the Hair began when Trump arrived at Morristown Municipal Airport to spend the Labor Day weekend at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

The pictures taken as he stepped down from Air Force One showed Trump with significantly darker hair, according to Fox News.

Inquiring minds seeking definitive answers were frustrated throughout the weekend, as if Trump was yet again trolling the world.

Photos shared on Instagram by Michael Solakiewicz showed Trump wearing a red hat while golfing on Sunday that made it all but impossible to know what color locks were underneath.

Do you think Trump changed his hair style?

A report from the New York Post also noted that the sleuths were unable to determine what was under the hat.

Neither Trump nor the White House has issued a comment on the presidential hair color.

Related:
Trump Pre-empts Canada's Retaliatory Tariffs by Telling Jet Maker Bombardier 'No More Selling' in US

Trump’s hair has long been a topic of discussion.

Trump recently pushed back against online speculation that his famous hairstyle is a wig, according to The Hill.

“I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long,” Trump said recently.

Of course, the apparent color change started that rumor mill spinning again.

Brian Krassenstein, a leftist influencer, wrote, “There is NO WAY you can convince me that this is his real hair today, arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. NO WAY!” according to the Gateway Pundit.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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