Trump's New Hair Look Sparks Internet Firestorm

President Donald Trump launched a major internet sensation over the weekend after photos of him made it appear that he dyed his hair brown.

The Affair of the Hair began when Trump arrived at Morristown Municipal Airport to spend the Labor Day weekend at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

The pictures taken as he stepped down from Air Force One showed Trump with significantly darker hair, according to Fox News.

what is the world is going on with Trump’s hair? (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/T3DVSQZd2g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2026

Inquiring minds seeking definitive answers were frustrated throughout the weekend, as if Trump was yet again trolling the world.

Photos shared on Instagram by Michael Solakiewicz showed Trump wearing a red hat while golfing on Sunday that made it all but impossible to know what color locks were underneath.

Do you think Trump changed his hair style? Yes No

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Can someone tell me why everyone is obsessed with the President’s hair color? — Priya Patel (@priyaee) September 6, 2026

A report from the New York Post also noted that the sleuths were unable to determine what was under the hat.

Neither Trump nor the White House has issued a comment on the presidential hair color.

Something needs to be done about his hair under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment https://t.co/cRrg6cGRcq — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) September 5, 2026

Trump’s hair has long been a topic of discussion.

Trump recently pushed back against online speculation that his famous hairstyle is a wig, according to The Hill.

People…mainly the left wing media…are freaking out over Trump’s new hair color. Personally, I like it! I think it looks great on him! It’s not too dark. 👍 Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/LPo8z3nKBx — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) September 7, 2026

“I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long,” Trump said recently.

I love it. So youthful. Very Pierce Brosnan. https://t.co/UDukjWxSbp — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) September 5, 2026

Of course, the apparent color change started that rumor mill spinning again.

Brian Krassenstein, a leftist influencer, wrote, “There is NO WAY you can convince me that this is his real hair today, arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. NO WAY!” according to the Gateway Pundit.

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