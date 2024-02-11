Share
Commentary

Trump's New Montana Senate Pick Tim Sheehy Has Many Red Flags, Forcing the MAGA World to Side with His Opponent

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 11, 2024 at 12:09pm
Share

In his ongoing campaign to hand pick candidates and endorse them for office in the hope of creating a field of officials who will back his hoped-for presidency, Donald Trump has picked Tim Sheehy for the U.S. Senate from Montana. But the pick is troubling many of Trump’s own MAGA supporters, and may cause dissension in the Big Sky State.

Trump announced his endorsement of Sheehy for Montana on Feb. 9 in a post to his Truth Social account.

“I LOVE MONTANA!” Trump wrote to kick off his endorsement. “Tim Sheehy is an American Hero and highly successful Businessman from the Great State of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible Chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have endorsed our Campaign to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past — and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat,” Trump added.

“But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate. Tim is a Political Outsider, Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the Radical Left Democrats, who are Destroying our Country. Also, he is far more likely to Defeat Lazy Jon,” Trump wrote.

Trending:
Fani Willis' Behavior Now So Outrageously Bad US Marshals Forced to Act Against Her

“America First Patriot Tim Sheehy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

However, immediately after making the endorsement, many of Trump’s biggest supporters and many in Montana noted how disappointed they were with the pick. Republicans Congressman Matt Gaetz and Sen. Mike Lee were both discouraged by the endorsement.

For his part, Matt Rosendale, who is now a sitting congressman, posted the many endorsements he has received on X, and they are from some serious MAGA figures:

Related:
Fani Willis' Behavior Now So Outrageously Bad US Marshals Forced to Act Against Her

It is true that Sheehy seems to have a lot of things that would give a MAGA voter pause.

Last July, for instance, he quietly deleted all the support for environmental, social and corporate governance, as well as climate change from the website of Bridger Aerospace, the aerial firefighting company he owns, ABC News reported last July.

The deletion came just as he was announcing his candidacy, and smacked of an attempt to obscure the fact that he was a supporter of these far-left ideas right up until the moment he launched his campaign for the Senate.

He has also suggested that American troops should be sent to fight against the Russians in Ukraine.

Indeed, he made a major flip flop on his troops-to-Ukraine position. Once he was well into his race for the Senate, Sheehy floated a statement saying that the U.S. should stop financially supporting Ukraine and call for a cease fire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. But this call stands in stark contrast to the social media posts he made a year before, where he suggested that he supported sending U.S. troops to Ukraine to stop Russian expansion, Jewish Insider reported.

Sheehy reportedly spent a lot of time deleting past social media posts that would imperil his run for Senate.

Finally, Sheehy also has one more very concerning thing about his candidacy; he is backed by Sen. Mitch McConnell and the GOP establishment in Washington, D.C. This fact also puts Trump’s endorsement at odds with his own MAGA base.

On the other hand, Matt Rosendale has been a thorn in the side of the GOP establishment since day one, and he is exactly the sort of man MAGA voters can trust.

Do you think Trump should endorse Rosendale?

Some recent polling also seems to show that Rosendale leads Sheehy in a head-to-head race against Democrat Jon Tester, so Trump’s endorsement might seem to be an odd choice to make. Still, it is early in Montana and many are only just starting to pay attention to the race for 2024.

Regardless, Trump’s choice seems a bit out of character for the MAGA movement.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Trump's New Montana Senate Pick Tim Sheehy Has Many Red Flags, Forcing the MAGA World to Side with His Opponent
Ozzy Osbourne Rages After Discovering What Kanye West Did to Black Sabbath Song
Former GOP Governor Announces Senate Run - He's Gunning for a Strong Democratic Seat
State Lawmakers Set for a 93% Pay Raise That Nobody Voted For
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Declares 'Trump's Gonna Get Re-Elected' Thanks to Dem Policies That Have Caused 'Mayhem'
See more...

Conversation