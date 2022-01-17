Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Saturday in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Trump's New Rally Walk-Off Song Gives a Strong Clue About His 2024 Plans

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  January 17, 2022 at 4:53pm
Former President Donald Trump gave some pretty strong signals over the weekend that he intends to run again in 2024, including his rally walk-off song: Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

The 45th president made his entrance at the “Save America” event in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday night to his rally standard, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” — to the delight of the tens of thousands on hand.

Trump started his remarks by anticipating a “great year” for America in 2022. But before getting to the good news, he first made the case that President Joe Biden is failing as the nation’s chief executive.

“We’ve had more destruction, I think, than five presidents put together in the last year,” Trump said.

“We all knew that Joe Biden would be not so good, but few could have imagined that he would be such a disaster for this country,” he added.

Trump cited inflation being the highest it’s been in 40 years, supply chain issues, increased crime (particularly in Democrat-run cities), the Biden administration’s coronavirus response and the unprecedented number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border by the millions.

“Our beautiful, strong southern border from one year ago was all set. It was all finished,” Trump recounted.

“We had the best numbers we’ve ever had at the southern border, and that includes drugs coming into our country,” he continued. “We cut it down to a number that nobody thought was possible. And now it’s up seven times more than it was a year ago.”

Should Trump run in 2024?

Trump also addressed the world security concerns that have arisen under Biden, pointing to Russian President Vladimir Putin sending troops to Ukraine’s border and President Xi Jinping of China threatening Taiwan.

“China, Russia and Iran are engaging in aggression and provocations they never would have dared do just one year ago,” he said. Trump also noted North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “starting to shoot missiles again.”


The former president called the military pullout from Afghanistan in August “the most embarrassing moment in the history of the United States” and contended that the debacle emboldened Xi.

The American people share Trump’s assessment that the nation is not doing well under Biden’s leadership. Biden’s job approval rating stood at just 33 percent in a Quinnipiac poll released last week.

Trump pivoted to make some predictions that the rally-goers wanted to hear.

“A great red wave is going to begin right here in Arizona, and it’s going to sweep across this country,” he said. “This is the year we are going to take back the House. We are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America.”

“And in 2024, we are going to take back the White House,” he added, which was the closest he came to announcing a re-election bid during the speech.


Trump listed various agenda items for when Republicans take control in D.C., including completing the border wall, bringing more manufacturing back to the U.S. and holding China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

He also rattled off breaking up Big Tech, restoring free speech, protecting innocent life, banning men from participating in women’s sports and critical race theory, fully funding law enforcement and upholding the “Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation’s founding” as other top issues.

After speaking for an hour and a half, Trump left the stage, not to Village People’s “YMCA” as in 2020 or the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” like 2016, but to Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming.”


Trump did a little jig to the song before departing, and his implied message seemed pretty clear: “I’m running again in 2024.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




Conversation

