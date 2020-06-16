Mary Trump, the 55-year-old niece of President Trump, has been working with the media for months and will be releasing a tell-all book this summer, according to a new report.

According to The Daily Beast, the eye-rollingly titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” details how the president’s niece, the daughter of his deceased brother, Fred Trump Jr., had worked as a primary source with The New York Times on a 2018 report claiming The Donald had engaged in “fraudulent” tax schemes in the 1990s.

The book will also be filled with what her publisher promises are “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president, including some that have to deal with the death of Fred Trump Jr.

“Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the publication reported.

The book will be released on July 28, mere weeks before the Republican National Convention.

Trump has frequently spoken fondly of Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack the family attributes to his alcoholism, according to The Washington Post. However, the president has acknowledged some regret in trying to get his brother, who was eight years older, to run the family real estate business.

“I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump said in a Washington Post interview published in 2019. “It was just not his thing. … I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake. … There was sort of a double pressure put on him” by Donald Trump and the men’s father, Fred Trump Sr.

Meanwhile, Mary Trump hasn’t sought the spotlight but did make a comment to the New York Daily News when her brother, Fred Trump 3rd, was involved in a bitter court fight over the will of Fred Trump Sr. in 2000

The paper described her as “incensed” that Donald Trump terminated the health insurance of Fred Trump 3rd over the lawsuit.

“Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr.] be recognized,” she said. “He existed, he lived, he was their oldest son.”

In a deposition in the lawsuit, Donald Trump said Fred Sr. had a “tremendous dislike” for Fred Jr.’s wife, the mother of both Fred 3rd and Mary.

“I think he felt if it goes to the two children, it also maybe can go to the mother indirectly. He felt the mother was the cause of some of Fred’s difficulty, and Fred had a difficult life,” Donald Trump in the deposition, according to the Daily News.

So clearly we have animus. We’ll also know a great deal more about what role she played in the 2018 New York Times piece that accused the president, along with his siblings, of engineering “tax dodges” to disguise large monetary gifts from their parents.

The illegality of these “dodges” is a matter of contention, with the paper calling them “dubious tax schemes” which “met with little resistance from the Internal Revenue Service.”

Whatever the case may be, three Times reporters won a Pulitzer for the piece.

The usual Timesian slant could be espied in the first paragraph of the Gray Lady’s reporting on the publication of Mary Trump’s book:

“A niece of President Trump will divulge a series of damaging stories about him in an upcoming book, the first time that the president could be forced to grapple with unflattering revelations by a member of his own family.”

As for the first part of that sentence, I thought the details of the book were being “tightly guarded” by Simon & Schuster. Not tightly guarded enough, apparently, if The Times can already judge for us that the book “will divulge a series of damaging stories about” the president.

As for the second part of the sentence, I suppose whatever these claims are will be more damaging than the “distant cousin” who accused Trump of stealing pancakes during a visit to Scotland some years ago, but whether they’ll actually do damage to the president is very much a matter for debate.

After all, ever since Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” we’ve seen books that promised to be damaging to the president — including E. Jean Carroll’s book claiming that Trump sexually assaulted her back in the 1990s. Most of these books end up with low sales and no cultural footprint.

Media types love discussing them, mind you, but after a few weeks even they give up the ghost or find something shinier and newer (and presumably, more “damaging”) regarding the president.

Bottom line: It’s clear Trump’s niece is out to get him, but that her chances of succeeding are slim, if history is any guide.

If she wants her 15 news cycles of fame, however, she may be about to get it.

