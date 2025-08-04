Trump's Nuclear Submarine Deployment Draws Response from Russia

A representative for Russian President Vladimir Putin was dismissive of President Doanld Trump’s Friday comment that he would reposition two U.S. nuclear submarines close to Russia.

On Friday, responding to a comment from former Russian leader and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev, Trump launched a Truth Social post.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” Trump wrote, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.01.25 12:53 PM EST Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 1, 2025

On Monday, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov downplayed the comment.

“In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process; that’s the first thing,” he said, according to Reuters.

“But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way. Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric.”

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Putin has launched veiled nuclear threats at the West if it continued to support Ukraine. None have translated into action. Peskov would not characterize Trump’s comments as an escalation.

“We do not believe that we are talking about any escalation now. It is clear that very complex, very sensitive issues are being discussed, which, of course, are perceived very emotionally by many people,” he said.

Asked if Medvedev had been told to tone down his language, Peskov replied, “The main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin.”

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff may make a trip to Russia this week, although past trips to negotiate a peace in Ukraine have produced no agreements from Russia to stop the war.

“We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow and are always happy to have contact. We consider these contacts important, meaningful and very useful,” Peskov said, ABC News reported.

.On Sunday, Trump said that the submarines he ordered moved have reached their positions.

“I’ve already put out a statement. The answer is, they are in the region,” Trump said, according to USA Today.

Trump said if his deadline for a deal passes without one due to Russian intransigence, “There’ll be sanctions.”

“But they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions,” he said. “You know, they’re wily characters. … So we’ll see what happens.”

Trump said he wants a deal to stop Russia attacking Ukraine.

“And now we’re adding towns, where they’re being hit by missiles,” Trump said.

Even as Peskov offered soothing words, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky said Russia is ready to rumble, according to Newsweek.

“There are significantly more of our [nuclear] submarines in the world’s oceans, [and they] have the strongest, most powerful weapons,” Vodolatsky said.

“This is why, let [Trump’s] two boats float. They have been at gunpoint for a long time,” he said.

