President Donald Trump is once again looking to land a major hit on Democratic challenger Joe Biden over the controversial foreign business dealings and scandalous personal behavior of his son, Hunter.

According to a breaking news report from Fox News, Trump has selected Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski as his special guest for the final debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Bobulinski first broke into the news cycle Wednesday night, claiming to be in possession of email communications confirming Hunter and other members the Biden family had profited off his father’s close proximity to the presidency.

Steeped in political scandal, Hunter Biden has emerged in recent weeks as a potential liability to the Biden campaign, with critics pointing to his deeply sordid past and a series of suspicious international business dealings in China, Russia and Ukraine as major points of concern in light of a New York Post exposé revealing Hunter allegedly granted access to the vice president to Ukrainian energy executives at Burisma Holdings.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

In a statement to Fox, Bobulinski, identifying himself as the CEO of Chinese-involved company Sinohawk Holdings, suggested he could confirm details of the email scandal, including the fact that Joe Biden was himself involved in Hunter’s alleged influence-peddling scheme.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

Trump’s apparent decision to host the business associate leaked late Thursday afternoon, just hours before the long-awaited standoff — an event delayed seven days by the eleventh-hour cancellation of last week’s debate, which was officially scheduled as the second of three.

No confirmation has yet been received by The Western Journal as to whether initial reports on the topic are accurate, however.

Regardless, this would not be the first time Trump has trolled a debate opponent with an invitation to figures from their sordid past, or that of a family member.

In 2016, Trump made mass-media waves hosting Bill Clinton’s sex-crime accusers at a debate with then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the former president’s wife.

He similarly put the screws to Biden regarding Hunter’s controversial business dealings during the first 2020 presidential debate on Sept. 29, asking his opponent directly to explain how his son, a drug addict, had managed to land lucrative international gigs while his father was a heartbeat away from the presidency.

“China ate your lunch, Joe,” Trump said. “And no wonder your son goes in and he takes out billions of dollars. He takes out billions of dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars. And also, while we’re at it, why is, it just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son three and a half million dollars? What did he do to deserve it?”

“None of that is true,” Biden said.

MOMENTS AGO: Debate DERAILS after President Trump mentions Hunter Biden. Joe Biden: “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/JBxQFggrAG — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

“Hunter got thrown out of the military. He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use,” Trump said on another occasion — only partially correct, given the fact that Hunter had managed to dodge a dishonorable discharge and instead reportedly received an administrative discharge despite testing positive for a Schedule II drug while in the military.

Biden did not simply defend his son against allegations of potential business impropriety, however, going so far as to outright deny the well-documented fact that Hunter had received exorbitant payouts from foreign actors on several occasions.

“Once you became vice president he made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow and various other places,” Trump said.

“That is not true,” Biden replied.

Despite Biden’s claim, a recently released report from Senate Republicans says Hunter received a suspicious $3.5 million payout in 2015 from Elena Baturina, the wife of a former Moscow mayor (though the report does not reveal specific details about the alleged payment, according to USA Today).

Moreover, multiple sources have confirmed Hunter was paid monthly amounts as high as $83,000 during his time on the board at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma between 2014 and 2019, despite limited prior energy sector experience.

Biden will be hard-pressed to reject such facts this time around, however, with evidence to the contrary sitting front-and-center Thursday night.

