President Donald Trump sent a double-barreled dose of mockery toward Iran and climate change zealots on Tuesday.

Trump posed at the White House with coal miners, but his mind was an ocean away as Saturday’s high-level talks with Iran grew nearer. Trump announced the talks on Monday.

Trump implied Tuesday that nations such as Iran are more of a threat to the future of Earth than climate change.

“Because they gave us only a few years left on Earth, right? We were going to be gone, we’re all going to be gone – the environment,” Trump said, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

“No, what they have to worry about is the nuclear – nuclear heat. They don’t have to worry about environmental heat. They have to worry about nuclear heat. And if we’re smart, we’re working on that right now with others, having to do with Iran and some other countries,” Trump said.







“But that’s the that’s the heat you’re gonna have to worry about. You don’t have to worry about the air is getting warmer. The ocean will rise … within the next 500 to 600 years, giving you a little bit more waterfront property. They say this is going to these guys can handle that. The nuclear we have a bigger problem with, right?” Trump added.

Morton Klein of the Zionist Organization of America praised Trump’s comments, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“You couldn’t have had more clarity on Trump saying we can never allow Iran to get nuclear weapons,” he said.

“He’s making it clear to them … that we’re not messing around. We are serious. We’re not going to tolerate your continuing. Once they get nukes, it’s a nightmare,” he added.

Trump said he would prefer a deal with Iran to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons, but will do what is necessary to prevent the nation from having them.

“I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious,” Trump said, adding that the “very big meeting” would be “at top level,” according to CNN.

CNN reported that the meeting between Iranian and American envoys will be hosted by Oman.

Trump said Iran needs the talks to go well.

“I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it — great danger — because they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“You know it’s not a complicated formula. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s all there is. They can’t have it,” he said.

The talks come as the United States has amassed a collection of B-2 bombers on the island of Diego Garcia, which puts them within range of Iran, as noted by ABC.

“The movement of the aircraft to Diego Garcia definitely sends a signal to Iran about the extent to which they are in jeopardy, and the extent of seriousness the Trump administration feels with regard to its various demands,” Daryl Press, the director of Dartmouth College’s Initiative for Global Security, told the outlet.

