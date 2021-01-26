Trump's Operation Warp Speed Staffers Debunk Claim Biden Admin Was Left with No COVID Vaccine Plan

One week into his tenure, President Joe Biden has failed to make any significant progress in the fight to curb COVID-19.

The Western Journal’s own Michael Austin already highlighted President Biden’s campaign lie that he would “shut down the virus.”

Now, staffers from former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed are speaking out against the Biden administration’s lie that they were left without a clear plan for vaccine distribution.

“The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Even people who were not particularly friendly with Trump, namely Dr. Anthony Fauci, have pushed backed against this claim.

“We certainly are not starting from scratch, because there is activity going on in the distribution,” Fauci said at a White House briefing on Jan. 21.

Now, staffers who actually worked on Trump’s vaccine distribution plan are explaining why the Biden administration’s claim is simply untrue.

Brian Harrison, the former Health and Human Services chief of staff, told the National Review that the Trump administration spent time explicitly focusing on the transition to a new administration in terms of the coronavirus and the vaccine.

“We provided the Biden team over 300 transition meetings, including the very first one on Warp Speed which I kicked off myself,” he said.

“The idea that they’re walking in, having no clue what was going on, is absolutely preposterous.”

In addition, Biden’s administration has misled the public regarding the number of vaccines that are being administered each day.

Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden coronavirus task force, said Biden’s plan to administer 100 million vaccines in 100 days was “aspirational … but doable,” according to Stat News.

“It’s not going to occur quickly … you’re going to see the ramp-up occurring only when the resources really begin to flow,” he added.

Yet statistics from Our World in Data show that in the days right before Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. was already administering about 900,000 vaccines per day.

Considering the vaccine distribution numbers were already rising, it’s hardly “ambitious” to say that the administration will average a number over the next 100 days that is only a 10 percent increase from the number they already inherited on their first day.

When initially questioned about his plan not being ambitious enough, Biden told the reporter to “give me a break.”

.@JoeBiden is asked by a reporter about his vaccine rollout plan. His response? “Give me a break, man. It’s a good start.” pic.twitter.com/NVntZIF2NC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 21, 2021

In reality, while the establishment media may have patted Biden on the back for his “ambitious” plan, many people have been questioning not whether it was possible, but whether it was too easy.

Even Vox, a decidedly left-wing outlet, published an article on Jan. 22 questioning whether Biden had set the bar too low for administering vaccines.

Now that word has reached Biden about his blatant lies being exposed, he has predictably begun to change his tune.

“I think with the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbor and the creek not rising, as the old saying goes, I think we may be able to get that to 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day,” Biden said Monday, according to CNN.

It’s pretty ironic that CNN would report that, considering the fact that just five days ago they posted an article titled, “Biden inheriting nonexistent coronavirus vaccine distribution plan and must start ‘from scratch,’ sources say.”

Biden and his administration can’t have it both ways. Either they inherited a solid plan that they have begun to build on, or they are starting from scratch and 1 million vaccines a day is “ambitious.”

Considering that Bloomberg reported Monday that an average of 1.25 million vaccines were administered last week in the U.S, it is clear that the first option is the true one.

Nonetheless, Biden can do a complete 180 in his rhetoric over the course of six days and never be forced to answer a single question about it.

In the words of President Biden himself, “Give me a break, man.”

