Path 27
News

Trump's PAC Releases Ad with Brutal Visuals: Biden's Wrong - The Taliban Is Back, Not America

 By Randy DeSoto  August 25, 2021 at 8:55am
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC released a hard-hitting ad Tuesday aimed at undercutting President Joe Biden’s claim that “America is back” under his leadership.

In remarks to European leaders in February, Biden said, “I speak today as President of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back.”

“The United States is determined to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership,” the president added.

He went on to address NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan, saying he wanted to bring the war to a close, but promised to work closely with U.S. allies in doing so.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” Biden said.

Trending:
COVID Information Released by New York's New Governor Exposes One of Cuomo's Biggest Lies

The Save America PAC contended in an emailed statement accompanying the release of its new ad “Surrenderer-In-Chief” that the president has not stayed true to his word.

“Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us ‘America was back.’ Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan,” the group said.

“This will go down as one of the greatest military failures in American history. Now, it’s the Taliban that is back – not America,” the statement reads.

“This is not the America we know and the media refuses to hold Biden accountable for the destruction and tragedy he’s caused. It’s time for the truth.”

The ad begins with Biden saying, “America is back” and then launches into some bad news stories that have accompanying his time in office, including the spike in inflation, a migrant crisis at the southern border and surging COVID-19 cases.

The video footage then switches to the chaos that surrounded the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

“The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning everything is highly unlikely,” Biden says in a clip from last month, which is juxtaposed with footage of militants from the radical Islamist group marching throughout the country.

Related:
Rubio Says Biden Should Threaten Taliban with Death If They 'Get in the Way' of Evacuating Americans

Multiple news personalities from various outlets appear next, confirming the Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan, followed by pleas for help from those trapped there.

In a Tuesday statement, Trump placed the blame squarely on Biden.

“How dare Biden force our military to run off the battlefield in Afghanistan and desert what now have become many thousands of American hostages,” Trump said.

“We had Afghanistan and Kabul in perfect control with just 2,500 soldiers & he destroyed it when it was demanded that they flee!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Trump's PAC Releases Ad with Brutal Visuals: Biden's Wrong - The Taliban Is Back, Not America
Watch: Church Goes Wild as Fed-Up Oliver North Swears About Biden Admin on Stage
France's Dignified Evacuation of Kabul Makes Biden's Actions Look Even More Disgraceful
Woman Praises Tom Cotton for Helping Get 'Family' Member Trapped by Taliban to Kabul Airport
Horrifying Videos Show Taliban Beating Afghans Trying to Reach Airport for Escape
See more...

Conversation