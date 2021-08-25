Trump's PAC Releases Ad with Brutal Visuals: Biden's Wrong - The Taliban Is Back, Not America

Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC released a hard-hitting ad Tuesday aimed at undercutting President Joe Biden’s claim that “America is back” under his leadership.

In remarks to European leaders in February, Biden said, “I speak today as President of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back.”

“The United States is determined to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership,” the president added.

He went on to address NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan, saying he wanted to bring the war to a close, but promised to work closely with U.S. allies in doing so.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” Biden said.

The Save America PAC contended in an emailed statement accompanying the release of its new ad “Surrenderer-In-Chief” that the president has not stayed true to his word.

“Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us ‘America was back.’ Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan,” the group said.

Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us “America was back.” Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan. It’s time to KNOW the TRUTH!https://t.co/SN7GZBsaMR pic.twitter.com/UKoWrsnXGi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2021

“This will go down as one of the greatest military failures in American history. Now, it’s the Taliban that is back – not America,” the statement reads.

“This is not the America we know and the media refuses to hold Biden accountable for the destruction and tragedy he’s caused. It’s time for the truth.”

The ad begins with Biden saying, “America is back” and then launches into some bad news stories that have accompanying his time in office, including the spike in inflation, a migrant crisis at the southern border and surging COVID-19 cases.

The video footage then switches to the chaos that surrounded the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

“The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning everything is highly unlikely,” Biden says in a clip from last month, which is juxtaposed with footage of militants from the radical Islamist group marching throughout the country.

Multiple news personalities from various outlets appear next, confirming the Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan, followed by pleas for help from those trapped there.

In a Tuesday statement, Trump placed the blame squarely on Biden.

“How dare Biden force our military to run off the battlefield in Afghanistan and desert what now have become many thousands of American hostages,” Trump said.

NEW! “How dare Biden force our Military to run off the battlefield in Afghanistan and desert what now have become many thousands of American hostages. We had Afghanistan and Kabul in perfect control with just 2,500 soldiers & he destroyed it when it was demanded that they flee!” pic.twitter.com/IxgjsctdLV — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 24, 2021

“We had Afghanistan and Kabul in perfect control with just 2,500 soldiers & he destroyed it when it was demanded that they flee!”

