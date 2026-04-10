Trump's Patience Finally Wears Out, Blasts 'Nut Jobs,' 'Low IQ' Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly

President Donald Trump unloaded on several high-profile media figures Thursday after months of largely holding back from direct responses.

The president targeted Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as “Low IQ” in a lengthy Truth Social post.

The remarks come after a year of steady criticism from those he called out by name.

Trump said the dispute is ultimately about foreign policy, particularly Iran and the prospect of the country having nuclear weapons.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” Trump wrote.

He accused them of believing “it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump then called the group “stupid people” who lack credibility.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝟬𝟰:𝟮𝟴 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟬𝟵.𝟮𝟲𝟳 I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 9, 2026

“They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them,” he wrote.

He added that they are “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS,” and are chasing attention through “Third Rate Podcasts.”

Trump also tied their views to what he said was a rejection of his Make America Great Again movement’s priorities.

“MAGA agrees with me,” he wrote, pointing to the results of the 2024 election.

“Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College,” Trump wrote, adding that he saw Carlson as “a broken man when he got fired from [Fox News].”

He suggested Carlson “should see a good psychiatrist.”

Trump also went after Kelly, recalling her “now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question” from a 2015 Fox News debate in which she implied he had an issue with women.

He described Owens as “crazy” and criticized her claims involving the first lady of France being a man.

“Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace,” Trump wrote.

He labeled Jones as “bankrupt” and criticized his past statements about the Sandy Hook mass school shooting.

“These so-called ‘pundits’ are LOSERS, and they always will be!” Trump concluded.

Trump has mostly refrained from engaging directly with the criticisms from the quartet until recently.

Many of those critiques have centered on their claims that Trump is controlled by the Israeli government, which Carlson has implied repeatedly in recent months.

“Tucker’s a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on,” Trump told the New York Post this week. “He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls.

“I like dealing with smart people, not fools,” Trump added.

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