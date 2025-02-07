Trump's Peace Plan for Ukraine Reportedly Leaked: Ceasefire by Easter, Major Territorial Changes

What is being billed as a leaked version of President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine is making the rounds.

One flaw: The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the plan is false, according to Newsweek.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said on social media that the plan does not “exist in reality.”

Strana, the source of the report, had been “repeatedly mentioned in the monitoring of public organizations and international partners as one that communicates Russian propaganda,” according to a Ukrainian organization that says it monitors disinformation campaigns.

Trump campaigned on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

The plan, as outlined in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, would take 100 days.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy would participate in a phone call before meeting in person in either February or March.

The plan calls for a ceasefire by Easter, which is on April 20, with an outline of final terms released by May 9.

The plan requires Ukraine to give up land in Russia’s Kursk region and also to accept Russia’s land grab. European soldiers would also occupy and monitor a demilitarized zone.

Zelenskyy has said he opposes giving Russia land it took during the war, but he has also admitted that Ukraine may have to bend on that point for now if it wants an end to the war.

Ukraine would also have to agree not to seek membership in NATO, which runs contrary to a long-held goal of Zelenskyy. Ukraine would be admitted to the European Union by 2030, under the plan, and receive EU support for its reconstruction.

The supposed plan also calls for lifting sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy said, he has seen no official U.S. plan, according to Radio Free Europe.

“Maybe I’m mistaken … but I’m sure that what’s in various publications … is not President Trump’s official plan, because I’m sure that our teams are going to work together,” Zelenskyy said. “There can be no separate plan from somebody, not even from the United States.”

He said, even before Trump took office, “we had the opportunity to listen to each other, to hear about visions [of peace] and about things that are priorities and things on which there can be no concessions from the Ukrainian people. That is, he knows [our] position.”

Zelenskyy said, he believes Trump can pressure Putin into ending the war.

“Putin is afraid to speak with me about an end to the war. I don’t know why. He is a grown man, but he’s afraid to be left alone with me. I don’t know. But nonetheless, I think that Trump will be able to force him to end the war,” he said.

