Trump's Perfect 3-Word Response When Asked the First Thing He'd Do to Bring Down Rising Costs

Former President Donald Trump said he would encourage American energy independence when he was asked during his CNN town hall event on Wednesday how he would jumpstart the country’s economy.

During Trump’s term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Americans enjoyed low prices at the pump. Since then, many families have been affected by record inflation.

The price jumps have not been isolated to gasoline as prices for items such as groceries and other necessities have also increased.

Over the last two years, prices have skyrocketed as businesses have had to pass costs on to consumers.

In New Hampshire on Wednesday night, Trump was present for a town hall event that was hosted by CNN — which spent a great portion of the event attempting to portray him as an extremist.

While network host Kaitlan Collins attempted to corner him on issues such as the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol incursion and his legal issues, undecided voters were eventually given a chance to speak to the country’s 45th president.

One of them asked him what he would do on the first day of a second term. Trump was asked about his plans to jumpstart the economy after two years of underperformance.

A woman named Danielle Rieger asked, “Over the past two years, we have seen the prices for everything skyrocket.”

Rieger added, “If elected president again, what is the first thing you would do to help bring down costs to make things more affordable?”

Trump did not hesitate in his answer.

“Drill, baby, drill,” he responded to raucous applause from the crowd.

Trump added, “We were energy independent. We were soon going to be energy dominant.”

The country’s 45th commander-in-chief said that if he had been given a second term, the country would be more energy independent now than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined — and then some.

He vowed another term would alleviate the stresses families are being forced to bear by the Biden administration.

“We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other nation — any other nation — and these stupid fools ended it.”

Trump pointed out that the cost of energy has effects on every good and service provided by businesses — including energy bills.

He concluded the energy independence that was achieved during his four years in the White House had a greater impact than the tax cuts enacted during the administration of former President Ronald Reagan.

“This place was rockin’,” he said.

