If a hostile force wants to take over a country without the use of arms, it will infiltrate the education system and manipulate it to that end.

It’s all about the children.

Hostile forces have not only infiltrated the American education system, but they are on the verge of taking it over. Former President Donald Trump has a no-nonsense plan to take it back.

“Our public schools have been taken over by the radical left maniacs,” he said in a video posted on Thursday.

He then laid out a point-by-point plan to save our education system and our children from the confusion caused by critical race theory, transgender ideology and other “inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.”

Trump’s first move would be to cut federal funding to schools that push the woke agenda.

Next, his administration would “open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination.” Trump pointed out discrimination against Asian-American students as an example.

The woke agenda, according to Trump, is “hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings.” Why? Because they undermine the Marxist plan to replace God with man.

“In many ways, it’s resembling an established new religion,” Trump said. Because of this, the Trump administration would go after potential violations of the First Amendment.

Next on the Trump education agenda would be to “find and remove the radical zealots and Marxists who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education.”

Trump said President Joe Biden has given “these lunatics” far too much power. Trump said he would “have them fired and escorted from the building.”

That’s not all. Trump wouldn’t sign any appropriations bill that does not “reaffirm the president’s ability to remove defiant employees from the job.” He said he would also veto any effort to “weaponize civics education” with the radical left agenda and vowed to keep men out of women’s sports.

The Trump administration would create a new credentialing body to “certify teachers who embrace patriotic values, support our way of life, and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children but, very simply, to educate them.”

Funding preferences would be given to states and school districts that abolish K-12 tenure and adopt merit pay to promote excellence in teaching.

Favorable treatment would also be given to states and school districts that “drastically cut the bloated number of school administrators, including the costly, divisive and unnecessary diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracy.”

Finally, the Trump plan promotes a Parents’ Bill of Rights. This would include school choice, curriculum transparency and the election of principals by parents.

If people fear that the last point would turn principals into politicians, I have news for you: They already are. The Trump plan would give power back to the parents by stripping it from educational bureaucracies. Parents would have a real say in what their children are taught.

Trump went on to point out that the U.S. spends more on education than any nation in the world, but we continue, year after year, to fall short. Trump would demand a return on the investment: the best education system in the world.

For many, Trump’s plan will come off as radical. The only thing radical about it is that it is straight to the point. We are in a war, and the schools are on the front line.

Promoting excellence isn’t radical. Demanding ideological conformity is.

No, Trump’s plan is not radical. It is a ray of hope as our country charges down the path to oblivion.

