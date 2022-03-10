Share
Trump's Plane Reportedly Makes Emergency Landing in New Orleans Over Weekend

 By Jack Davis  March 10, 2022 at 9:14am
The plane shuttling former President Donald Trump from New Orleans to Florida after a weekend speech to Republican Party donors experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, according to a published report.

No one was injured when the plane made an emergency landing in New Orleans Saturday night, according to The Washington Post.

The incident took place shortly before 11 p.m., the Post reported, citing as its source, “people familiar with the episode” it did not name. A spokesman for the former president did not comment on the incident.

Trump’s plane got about 75 miles out of New Orleans when it experienced problems, the Post reported. Politico said that was between 20 and 30 minutes into its flight. Although Politico said one source it contacted referred to the incident as an emergency, another disputed that characterization of what took place.

The Post said that based on tracking data, the engine trouble took place when the aircraft was at about 28,000 feet altitude.

The plane was carrying the former president and some of his advisers as well as Secret Service agents assigned to protect him.

The Post said the plane had flown from Texas to Palm Beach, Florida, earlier that day to pick up Trump and take him to the event.

As the jet neared its return to New Orleans, an air traffic controller told the plane’s pilot, “There will be vehicles following you down the runway.”

“I appreciate it,” the pilot said, according to recordings on LiveATC.net.

The plane was not one belonging to the former president, but to a donor who had offered it to Trump for his use. The Post said the name of the donor could not be verified.

The Post said another donor it identified as Craig Estey eventually supplied a plane to get Trump back to Florida, where he arrived early Sunday.

According to the New York Post, a fundraising email from Trump on Wednesday talked about building a new “Trump Force One.”

“The construction of this plane has been under wraps – not even the fake news media knows about it and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see,” the email said.

Earlier Saturday, Trump offered his own unique brand of commentary on how to deal with Russia, saying that in his version of perfect justice, a false-flag operation would pit Russia against China, according to The Washington Post.

During a meeting with GOP donors, Trump talked about masking American F-22 fighters with Chinese insignia and sending them off to “bomb the s–t out of Russia.”

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” he said.

The tongue-in-cheek comment was greeted with laughter, the Post reported.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
