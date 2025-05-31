Trump's Post Takes Off After SCOTUS Victory: 'Let the Deportations Begin'

“Let the Deportations Begin!” so said our forty-seventh president on Friday in light of a recent victory in the Supreme Court.

That day SCOTUS issued a 7-2 ruling, staying a lower court order that kept the Trump administration from ending the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan immigrants who were allowed under former President Joe Biden’s CHNV parole program to obtain said status.

President Donald Trump celebrated the victory in a manner his supporters have come to expect that was both confident, jubilant, and hilarious.

During his vice presidential debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Vice President J.D. Vance described the shortfalls of Biden’s program to CBS’s Margaret Brennan.

Mentioning the CBP One app that so many illegals have used to pry their way into the United States, Vance told her, “you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open-border wand. That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card, and waiting for ten years. That is the facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret, by our own leadership.”

That is to say, over 530,000 immigrants who Biden allowed to flood are now going home.

LET THE DEPORTATIONS BEGIN! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/PdnbOWNU7U — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 31, 2025

Do you believe Trump is on track to keep his promises? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (406 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Trump War Room reposted the president’s Truth Social post via social media platform X and the replies do not disappoint.

One user posted a gif of Erin Hannon from “The Office” jumping out of her seat and fist pumping in reaction to the news.

Another remarked, “ITS DEPORTING TIME BABY.”

ITS DEPORTING TIME BABY 🇺🇸 — Jordan (@Mr_Jordan18) May 31, 2025

A third user commented on the news as this was yet another example of Trump doing what he promised during his campaign.

This is what we voted for. 🔥🔥 — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) May 31, 2025

“This is what we voted for,” the post reads.

Indeed, this is what 77 million Americans voted for.

The past four years under Biden quite literally saw our country invaded.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s border czar.

The disaster that would have unfolded had she won the presidency in November would have been catastrophic.

Today, hundreds of millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief

The president can take a well-deserved victory lap.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.