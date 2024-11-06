Trump's Prediction Begins to Ring True as Liberal Media Admits Harris' Only Path to Victory Is Closing Fast

A prediction made by former President Donald Trump earlier on Election Day is beginning to ring true, and even liberal media outlets are admitting Vice President Kamala Harris’ paths to victory are increasingly narrow and difficult.

Trump’s prediction was posted at 7:33 pm ET on Tuesday to his Truth Social account as part of a video urging supporters to endure the long lines at polling places.

“Hi Republicans, we’re doing really well,” Trump began.

“If you’re in line, stay in line. Don’t let them take you off that line. Vote,” Trump continued.

“Stay in the line. They can’t do anything about it.”

(The Western Journal’s small editorial team is fighting to bring you the Truth on Election Day. Support our efforts, join the fight and gain access to exclusive election analysis with a Western Journal Membership.)

The perhaps not-so-former president also made a prediction as early voting results began trickling into the presidential campaign HQs.

“We’re going to win it big,” Trump predicted.

While this type of speech isn’t exactly uncommon coming from Trump, this doesn’t mean that it holds any less water. Hours after the short prediction, even a major liberal outlets can see where the wind is blowing.

The New York Times, which hosts an “Election Needle” that is currently giving Trump a 91 percent chance of victory as of 11:51 pm ET, has admitted that the situation looks grim for Harris.

“For the first time tonight, we consider Trump likely to win the presidency,” NYT chief political analyst Nate Cohn wrote. “He has an advantage in each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Cohn broke the bad news for supporters of Harris, highlighting just how radical of a turnaround would have to happen simultaneously across several different key races.

“To win, Harris would need to sweep all three,” he wrote. “There is still a lot of vote left, but in the voting so far, Trump is narrowly but discernibly ahead.”

If the trend continues, Harris will be left with no path forward.

As for Trump, the prediction that he and his supporters would “win it big” is looking more accurate by the hour.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.