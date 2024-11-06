Share
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 27.
(Jabin Botsford - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trump's Prediction Begins to Ring True as Liberal Media Admits Harris' Only Path to Victory Is Closing Fast

 By Jared Harris  November 5, 2024 at 9:59pm
A prediction made by former President Donald Trump earlier on Election Day is beginning to ring true, and even liberal media outlets are admitting Vice President Kamala Harris’ paths to victory are increasingly narrow and difficult.

Trump’s prediction was posted at 7:33 pm ET on Tuesday to his Truth Social account as part of a video urging supporters to endure the long lines at polling places.

“Hi Republicans, we’re doing really well,” Trump began.

“If you’re in line, stay in line. Don’t let them take you off that line. Vote,” Trump continued.

“Stay in the line. They can’t do anything about it.”

The perhaps not-so-former president also made a prediction as early voting results began trickling into the presidential campaign HQs.

“We’re going to win it big,” Trump predicted.

While this type of speech isn’t exactly uncommon coming from Trump, this doesn’t mean that it holds any less water. Hours after the short prediction, even a major liberal outlets can see where the wind is blowing.

The New York Times, which hosts an “Election Needle” that is currently giving Trump a 91 percent chance of victory as of 11:51 pm ET, has admitted that the situation looks grim for Harris.

“For the first time tonight, we consider Trump likely to win the presidency,” NYT chief political analyst Nate Cohn wrote. “He has an advantage in each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Cohn broke the bad news for supporters of Harris, highlighting just how radical of a turnaround would have to happen simultaneously across several different key races.

“To win, Harris would need to sweep all three,” he wrote. “There is still a lot of vote left, but in the voting so far, Trump is narrowly but discernibly ahead.”

If the trend continues, Harris will be left with no path forward.

LeBron James Gets Roasted for His 'Strange' Response to Trump's Victory

As for Trump, the prediction that he and his supporters would “win it big” is looking more accurate by the hour.

Tags:
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Trump's Prediction Begins to Ring True as Liberal Media Admits Harris' Only Path to Victory Is Closing Fast
