Trump's Private Phone Call After Assassination Attempt Leaks: Biden Asked 45 Why He Made Life-Saving Move
Former President Donald Trump revealed in a phone conversation with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a question that President Joe Biden asked him following Saturday’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
In a video posted and since deleted by Kennedy’s son, Robert F. Kennedy III, according to TMZ, Trump could be heard saying that Biden “called me and he said, ‘How did you choose to move to the right?’”
“I said, ‘I was just showing a chart.’ I didn’t have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country, right?” Trump continued, referring to the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.
“I just turned my head to show the chart and something rapped me. It felt like a giant — it felt like the world’s largest mosquito. It was. It was a bullet going … What do they call it? An AR-15 or something. That was a big gun. … Pretty tough guns, right?” the 45th president said.
Trump’s call to RFKJr after the assignation attempt…
—Trump talked about how vaccines were injuring children and how he and RFKJr spoke about this a long time ago.
Trump talked about when Biden called him Joe asked how he knew to turn his head🤔as the bullet hit him and how he… pic.twitter.com/PFXqPqiiZe
— We Have It All (@WeAreWoke1776_3) July 16, 2024
In an interview with the New York Post published on Sunday, Trump explained to columnist Michael Goodwin that, but for his slight last-minute head turn, the bullet that grazed his ear would have been a kill shot instead.
REPORT: Donald Trump says a last millisecond head tilt likely saved his life as slowed-down footage shows the bullet grazing his ear.
If Trump hadn’t moved his head, the bullet would likely have hit the rear of his head, ending his life.
Trump says he turned his head to look at… pic.twitter.com/uXIEjHIcRA
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump told Goodwin. “I’m supposed to be dead.”
“The doctor at the local hospital, which has a trauma center, told him he’s never seen anyone survive getting hit by an AR-15, Trump recalled,” the columnist noted.
“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here,” Trump said.
Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024
Christian podcast host Dutch Sheets is one who believes it’s by God that Trump is still alive.
On Monday, Sheets said, “There is zero doubt in my mind that prayer is why Trump is alive today. Zero.”
He had been urging the tens of thousands of listeners of his weekday program “Give Him 15” to pray for Trump’s safety in the days leading up to the assassination attempt.
A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills.
Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW
— Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024
“Many had premonitions and warnings from Holy Spirit, myself included, regarding an assassination attempt against Trump, and thousands of people — thousands of people — have been praying for his protection,” he said. “No one group can take credit for this supernatural protection.”
Trump also posted on Truth Social on Sunday that he believes “God alone” is the reason he is alive.
Providence clearly was at work Saturday, given the security failures that placed the former president’s life in jeopardy.
As the Bible says, God neither slumbers or sleeps and is always able to protect and keep us from evil. By His grace, all the days written for us will be fulfilled.
