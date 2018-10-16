Trump’s Re-Election Fundraising Is on an Astonishing Pace Not Seen in Decades

The next presidential election is more than two years away, but Americans are already voting with their dollars.

According to Federal Election Commission data reported by The Washington Post, President Donald Trump already has raised more than $100 million to wage a campaign for a second term as president.

In the months from July through September, Trump’s campaign committee and two joint money-raising committees he operates in partnership with the Republican National Committee pulled in $18.1 million. That put Trump’s overall money received at $106 million.

Trump had $46.7 million on hand at the end of September, according to the FEC data.

“After twenty months in office with unparalleled results for peace and prosperity in America, President Trump has provided the results he promised,” said Lara Trump, a senior adviser to the campaign, in a statement on the campaign’s website. Lara Trump is the wife of Trump’s son Eric.

The statement said, “‘Low-dollar’ contributions represent 97.6 percent of the total funds raised in the quarter.”

Lara Trump said that’s a measure of the president’s success.

“And grassroots America has responded to these remarkable results and the booming Trump economy with their generous support of our campaign,” she said in the statement.

She also had one more request of the president’s supporters.

“Now we ask these supporters and millions more like them to get out and vote in the midterms so President Trump can continue to build on his agenda with even greater success for the forgotten men and women of this great country,” she said.

CNN reported that Trump’s approach differed from that of former President Barack Obama, who did not begin raising money for re-election until the third year of his first term.

The Post cited the Campaign Finance Institute as saying that Trump’s fund-raising broke precedents that date back at least as far at the Reagan administration.

The campaign has not only been raising money, it has spent $7.7 million in the past quarter, up from $3.6 million spent the quarter before that, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, a CNN poll released Sunday showed that 46 percent of Americans believe Trump will win in 2020.

Although the poll showed that 47 percent believe the winner will be someone else, it’s still an improvement since March. The last time the poll asked that question, according to CNN, 54 percent of those polled said Trump would not win.

The poll found strong support for the president among Republicans. It found that 74 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want Trump to be the GOP nominee in 2020.

Among those in the president’s corner is former foe Mitt Romney, who this summer voiced his expectations that Trump will win in 2020.

“I think that not just because of the strong economy and the fact that people are going to see increasingly rising wages, but I think it’s also true because I think our Democrat friends are likely to nominate someone who is really out of the mainstream of American thought and will make it easier for a president who’s presiding over a growing economy,” Romney said in June, according to Politico.

