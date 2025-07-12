Trump's Recovery Response Draws Rave Reviews: 'A Focus On Delivering for the People'

President Donald Trump received stellar reviews Friday for his administration’s response to the flooding that decimated portions of the Texas Hill Country last week.

The president and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Kerrville to survey the damage and thank the first responders, who leapt into action after the waters of the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes in the early morning hours of July 4.

More than 120 people in the region died in the flood waters, and over 170 were still missing as of Thursday evening, the Associated Press reported.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS meet some of the heroes who responded to the devastating flooding in Kerrville, Texas: pic.twitter.com/4VctOHtIl1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

Trump, the first lady, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Congressman Chip Roy, and others participated in a roundtable in Kerrville Friday to discuss the response efforts.

Abbott told Trump, “We cannot thank you enough for deploying the Coast Guard, deploying the resources.

“Immediately, when I made a request for a disaster declaration, you and your administration granted that. This is the fastest that I’m aware of, of any administration responding, so swiftly, so collaboratively, so coordinated, as we have in response to this,” the governor said.

Governor @GregAbbott_TX: “We cannot thank you enough for deploying the @USCG, deploying the resources… When I made a request for a disaster declaration, you and your Administration granted that. This is the fastest that I’m aware of, of any Administration responding…” pic.twitter.com/zoeXqV0whf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

Trump said earlier in the meeting that his administration deployed over 400 first responders and assisted in more than 1,500 rescues.

.@POTUS: “My Administration is doing everything in its power to help Texas… We’ve deployed over 400 first responders and assisted or enabled more than 1500 rescues… @CBP and the @USCG have deployed numerous search and rescue crews.” pic.twitter.com/x2PylbRNsz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan helped save 165 kids at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp near Kerrville.

“I had about 200 kids, mostly, all scared, terrified, cold, having probably the worst day of their life, and I just kind of needed to triage them, get them to a higher level of care, and get them off the flood zone,” Ruskan told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He explained that he coordinated their evacuation, utilizing not only his crew’s helicopter, but also other U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to the location.

“I had about 200 kids — scared, cold, and terrified. Probably the worst day of their lives.” Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskin shares how he helped save 165 people during the devastating Texas floods at Camp Mystic. pic.twitter.com/1jUWQGDqKa — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2025

Rep. Roy, whose congressional district includes Kerrville, told Trump, “I can’t thank you enough. When I called you on Friday, you said, ‘Whatever you need.'”

He got the same reply from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversaw the federal response.

.@Sec_Noem gives updates on the response to the devastating flooding in Texas: “Texas is strong and the people of Texas are incredibly strong… We still are looking for people… They will continue until they find every single person and we will continue to help them.” pic.twitter.com/7vK4iK27oX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

“I’ve never seen such a quick response and such a focus on delivering for the people,” Roy said.

Trump summed up the collaboration at the federal and state level in response to the disaster, saying, “Two words: unity and competence, if you were to ask me two words that I’ve seen here.”

.@POTUS: “Two words: unity and competence, if you were to ask me two words that I’ve seen here … The way everyone has just pulled together. It’s rare that you see this.” pic.twitter.com/kp4ZazLE6Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

He added, “The way everyone has just pulled together. It’s rare that you see this.”

